Social Security October 14 payments: Who gets checks as 2027 COLA forecast hits 3.6%?

Millions of Americans are set to receive their next Social Security payments on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Some retired workers may qualify for monthly checks worth up to $5,181.

Social Security recipients await October 14 payments and the 2027 COLA announcement. (AFP)

The October 14 payments will reach eligible Social Security recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month. The payment schedule generally covers people who started receiving Social Security benefits after April 30, 1997, as noted by Newsweek.

2027 Social Security COLA forecast

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The payments come as Social Security beneficiaries wait for the announcement of the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The adjustment will determine how much monthly benefits will increase next year to help recipients deal with rising prices.

Current forecasts suggest that the 2027 Social Security COLA could be between 3.5% and 3.6%. If confirmed, the increase would be higher than the 2.8% adjustment introduced in January 2026, according to AARP and The Senior Citizens League, as reported by Newsweek.

Social Security payment schedule

People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 generally receive their payments on the third day of each month. The same general schedule applies to people who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

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Some retired workers can receive up to $5,181 per month in 2026. However, this maximum applies to eligible workers who meet the requirements for the highest retirement benefit, including having earned at least the maximum taxable amount throughout their careers and starting work at age 22.

Most retired workers receive less than the maximum monthly benefit. The average monthly Social Security retirement payment is around $2,087.52, according to the figures cited in the Newsweek report.

October 14 COLA announcement

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The 2027 COLA announcement is expected on Wednesday, October 14, after the release of September's inflation data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is scheduled to publish the figures at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with the SSA expected to announce the adjustment shortly afterwards.

Also read: Why did I get $90 from Social Security? Trump Medicare payment explained

Social Security COLA estimate for 2027

AARP has forecast a 3.6% increase in Social Security benefits for 2027. The Senior Citizens League, another group that tracks Social Security benefits, has estimated a slightly lower increase of 3.5%, according to Newsweek.

How much more Social Security could pay

If the COLA reaches 3.5%, a retired worker receiving an average monthly benefit of around $2,086 would get approximately $73 more per month. Their payment would rise to about $2,159, according to Newsweek's calculations based on the projected COLA.

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If the adjustment reaches 3.6%, the same recipient would receive around $75 more per month. Their monthly benefit would increase to approximately $2,161. The actual increase will depend on the final COLA and the amount each person currently receives.

Social Security COLA and inflation

A COLA of 3.5% or 3.6% would be the biggest annual percentage increase since January 2023, when Social Security benefits rose by 8.7%. That increase came during a period of very high inflation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new COLA will take effect with Social Security benefits payable in January 2027. Until the official announcement, the projected increases of 3.5% to 3.6% remain estimates rather than confirmed benefit increases.