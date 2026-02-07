Social Security payments on Feb 11: Here's who gets paid and who doesn't

Social Security represents a critical program in the United States, serving as the primary income source for millions of retirees, individuals with disabilities, and families reliant on survivor benefits. Each month, these Social Security payments assist in meeting essential expenses like housing, food, and utilities, making it vital for thousands of families to be aware of the precise payment dates to ensure their financial stability. Social Security payments are essential for many Americans, scheduled for February 11, 2026, based on birth dates. (AFP)

In general, millions of beneficiaries of Social Security are scheduled to receive their monthly payment on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, as per the official SSA calendar. However, it is important to note that not all beneficiaries receive their payments on the same day, as the specific date is contingent upon certain key criteria.

Social Security: Who is eligible to receive payments on February 11? Those who fulfill the following criteria will receive their payment on February 11:

Social Security retirement beneficiaries

Recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)

Survivor benefit recipients

Individuals whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th, irrespective of the month of birth.

If the benefit is obtained through a family member's work history (such as a spouse or parent), the SSA considers that individual's date of birth.

A look at complete payment schedule for February 2026: Individuals born from the 1st to the 10th: Wednesday, February 11

Individuals born from the 11th to the 20th: Wednesday, February 18

Individuals born from the 21st to the 31st: Wednesday, February 25

Social Security: Who does not receive payment on February 11? There are certain groups that do not adhere to this schedule:

People who have been receiving benefits since prior to May 1997: These recipients typically receive their payments on the third day of each month, irrespective of their birth date. In February 2026, their payment was issued on Tuesday, February 3.

SSI Recipients: The SSI program generally disburses payments on the first of the month. Since February 1 fell on a Sunday, the payment was advanced to Friday, January 30.

Dual beneficiaries (SSI + Social Security): Those who receive both types of benefits obtained their SSI payment on January 30 and the standard Social Security payment on February 3.

Social Security: What will be the monetary benefits for recipients in 2026? From January 2026, the payments will incorporate a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.8%. The average monthly amounts are as follows:

Retirees: $2,074.53

SSDI: $1,633.48

Survivors: $1,622.33

SSI: $737.00