Why is Pizza Hut closing 250 stores in the US? All on challenging phase

Pizza Hut, which is known for family gatherings, celebrations, and special events, is set to see a notable shift. The internationally renowned brand has announced the closure of 250 restaurants throughout the US, all planned for the first half of 2026. Pizza Hut plans to close 250 US restaurants in early 2026 amid challenges, including a 5% sales drop and competition from Domino's. (REUTERS)

Yum Brands, the parent organization of KFC, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger & Grill, based in Louisville, Kentucky, announced last year its intention to conduct a formal evaluation of the renowned fast food chain Pizza Hut. This choice is a response to the difficulties the brand has faced, which are attributed to some products perceived by customers as outdated or irrelevant, in addition to increasing competition that has consistently led to a decrease in sales in the US, culminating in a 5% drop compared to the last year.

“We have aligned stakeholders on a targeted program in the US, Hut Forward, that represents a bridge to a longer-term acceleration of the brand,” stated Ranjith Roy, the CFO of Yum! Brands, according to a transcript provided by AlphaSense, Investopedia reported. “This program includes alignment on a vibrant marketing program, modernization of certain technology and franchise agreements, and Yum! providing a onetime contribution to marketing support, along with the approval of some targeted closures of underperforming units.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie missing case: FBI and Sheriff examine fresh leads after finding ‘new message’