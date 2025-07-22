Search
Pizza Hut extends $2 Personal Pan Pizza deal on Tuesdays; here's how to avail the offer

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 11:45 pm IST

Pizza Hut confirmed the extension of its popular $2 Personal Pan Pizza promotion on Tuesdays, valid for carryout only.

Pizza Hut has chosen to continue its Personal Pan Pizza promotion due to its popularity. On Monday, Pizza Hut confirmed to USA TODAY that it will continue to sell 1-topping Personal Pan Pizzas for just $2 on Tuesdays after July. However, the company did not disclose the duration of the extension or its formal expiration date.

Personal Pan Pizza deal is valid at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, but customers should verify that the outlet located near you is among those participating.(REUTERS)
The offer is valid for carryout only and no further purchases are required. It is valid while supplies last (up to four per customer; place orders in-store or via the Pizza Hut app).

While the deal is valid at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, customers should verify that the outlet located near you is among those participating. The chain started the deal on July 8.

Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut U.S. chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY via email earlier this month that “The Personal Pan Pizza holds a special place in the hearts of our guests, and we are celebrating the love and passion for this iconic fan-favorite with $2-Buck Tuesday.”

“The response has been nothing short of incredible and we are even selling out of Personal Pan Pizzas at thousands of restaurants across the country,” Friebe continued.

Know about other deals at Pizza Hut

For those in need of something a little heavier than a Personal Pan Pizza, Pizza Hut is also selling The Hut Lover's Pizzas for a limited time. These pizzas come in four different varieties: Spicy Hawaiian Lover's, Meat Lover's, Pepperoni Lover's, and Veggie Lover's. Each large pizza costs $12.99.

Netizens react to Pizza Hut's new deal

Meanwhile, several customers have taken to social media to talk about the deal.

“Idk who needs to hear this but @pizzahut has 2 dollar personal pan pizzas through the app on Tuesday. blessed,” one person wrote.

“Why I’m just now finding out Pizza Hut had $2 personal pan pizza deal 😭,” another said.

“$2 Pizza Hut deal? Yup. Ordered online early and dodged the lunchtime madness like a boss!😂😮‍💨😩🤪😆🔥🍕 #PlanAhead #NoLinesJustPizza #pizzahut #$2pizza,” a third person commented.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
