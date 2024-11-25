Pizza Hut in China sells pizza with a deep-fried frog on top: ‘Italy, please see’

If you think pineapple on pizza is controversial, wait till you hear about pizza with a deep-fried frog on top. Pizza Hut in China has introduced this novelty item as part of its collaboration with the popular mobile game Dungeon & Fighter: Origins. However, social media is divided on the viability of pizza with a frog on top, even in a country where the exotic meat trade is widespread. Pizza Hut China has introduced a pizza that comes with a whole bullfrog on top

Pizza with a frog on top

According to news website Mothership, Pizza Hut China’s “Goblin Pizza” features a deep-fried bullfrog on top. The pizza chain announced the dish in a WeChat post on November 18.

Available on pre-order from three select outlets, the pizza features a spicy, mala-flavoured base. It comes with a topping of a whole bullfrog and generous amounts of coriander. However, users who tried the item said it differed significantly from the advertised image.

One person who ordered the pizza shared their reaction on Weibo. “Can the Product Development and Innovation Department talk to me when you’re free? I want to know how you were feeling when you created this,” the user joked, sharing a picture that shows a fried frog on the pizza. The real-life product, however, looks far less polished than the image in Pizza Hut’s ad.

Reactions on social media were divided. “I wonder what the Italians will think,” wrote one Instagram user. “It will taste good. But the presentation is not good,” another opined.

A third Instagram user called it “illegal”, although frog meat is eaten widely in many parts of China. Some users who have tried frog meat called it similar to the texture of chicken or fish meat.

Priced at 169 yuan ( ₹2,000 approximately), the frog pizza is linked to a Dungeon & Fighter: Origins narrative where goblins come across a Pizza Hut outlet during a quest.