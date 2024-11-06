Nachos Day 2024: Pizzas, burgers to a sweet treat — recipes which'll allow you to snack on nachos through the day

It's officially Nachos Day and we can't keep calm! An essential elevation of the good, old chip, there's just something incredibly elite about nachos. It's the chip equivalent of waltzing through the world foods aisle at the supermarket, not to mention the absolute endless roulette of flavours up for grabs. The expansion of nacho stans is evident in the fact that there are very, very healthy alternatives to the snack available in the market as well, to cater to health nuts. Kettle corn nachos anyone? But as we celebrate Nachos Day today, we bring to you a set of recipes which are every bit as indulgent as they are fun to whip up. Nachos Day 2024: From burgers to pizzas and even dessert, here's how to savour your nachos right through the day

Seafood nachos

An unlikely combination indeed but you knew this was going to slap the second you read the banner. Look to this Food.com recipe to guide you through.

Ingredients: Shredded imitation crab meat - 250gms, cooked and chopped shrimp - 250gms, sour cream - 1/2 cup, chopped jalapenos, chilli powder - 1tsp, salsa - 1 cup, salt to taste, shredded cheese - 1 cup, black olives - 1/2 cup, chopped green onions, a bag of your favourite nachos

Seafood nachos(Photo: Food.com)

Method: Mix all the ingredients and layer over the nachos. Bake for 16 minutes at 350 degrees. Let it cool for a bit before digging in.

Nacho burgers

What's better than a big, fat juicy burger? Unexpected moments of crunch. Look no further than this Food & Wine recipe.

Ingredients: For the burger — Ground chicken - 750gms, vegetable oil for brushing, salt and pepper to taste, sliced jalapenos, split burger buns; For the cheese sauce — unsalted butter - 1tbsp, maida - 1tbsp, milk - 1.5 cups, shredded cheese - 250gms, salt and pepper to taste; For the salsa — red wine vinegar - 3tbsps, vegetable oil - 1tbsp, chopped jalapeno,diced plum tomatoes - 3, finely diced red onions - 2tbsps, chopped cilantro - 3tbsps, salt to taste; your favourite bag of nachos

Nacho burgers(Photos: Food & Wine, X)

Method: Combine all the salsa ingredients and keep aside. For the cheese sauce, melt the butter, stir in the flour then whisk in the milk. Stir in the cheese and season with salt and pepper. Take off heat and keep aside. Season the ground chicken with salt and pepper and form into patties with oiled hands. Grill till cooked through. Assemble your burgers with the jalapenos and onions and layer on the nachos. Bite right into the juicy goodness!

Pizza nachos

Even if you haven't tried this one yet, the indominable nacho-salsa flavour profile is already beckoning your taste buds for how familiar and wholesome it feels. Cue a movie and follow this Food Network recipe.

Ingredients: Baguette - 1, pizza sauce - 2 cups, shredded mozzarella cheese - 3 cups, shredded parmesan cheese - 1/2 cup, chopped basil; your favourite bag of nachos

Pizza nachos

Method: Slice the baguette into thin slices, toss them with olive oil and bake at 475 degrees for 7 minutes. Layer on the sauce and cheese and bake for another 7 minutes. Crush your nachos onto the pan, garnish with basil and voila! You have pizza nachos.

Gochujang chilli-cheese nachos

Why should nachos be estranged from the inescapable touch of Korean cuisine? If you happen to like your ramen spicy and cheesy, this Food & Wine recipe is all you'll need for the day.

Gochujang chilli-cheese nachos(Photo: X)

Ingredients: Vegetable oil - 3tbsps divided, cubed boneless chicken - 1kg, chopped onion - 1, chopped garlic cloves - 3, chopped jalapeno pepper - 1, gochujang paste - 6tbsps, brown sugar - 1tbsp, ground cumin - 1.5tsp, ground corriander - 1tsp, dark beer - 1 cup, chicken broth - 2 cups, diced tomatoes - 1 can, sour cream - 1/2 cup, crumbled cheese - 3/4 cup, thinly sliced peppers - 2; your favourite bag of tortilla chips

Method: Season the chicken and saute in oil. In the same oil add onions and jalapenos. After they soften add gochujang, pepper, sugar, cumin, coriander and salt followed by the beer, broth and tomatoes. Bring this to a simmer, then let it come down to room temperature. Stir the sour cream and gochujang together. Now layer the nachos with the chicken, the gochujang and the cheese and then dig in.

Dessert nachos

Another question — what's better than a sweet treat? A sweet treat with some kicks of salt. The Spruce Eats has you covered in this regard.

Ingredients: Tortillas - 12, melted unsalted butter - 3tbsps, cinnamon sugar - 1/2 cup, strawberries - 1 cup, granulated sugar - 1tbsp; For the cream cheese icing — softened cream cheese, confectioner's sugar - 1/2 cup, milk - 1tbsp, vanilla extract - 1tsp

Dessert nachos(Photo: The Spruce Eats)

Method: Brush both sides of each tortilla with melted butter, dust with cinnamon sugar and cut this into 6 wedges. Arrange in a single layer and bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees. Whip together the ingredients for the cream cheese frosting. Separately melt chocolate chips for 30 seconds. Chop up the strawberries. Layer on the toasted tortillas with the cream cheese, chocolate sauce and strawberries and hunker down for the wholesome plate.

So how will you be snacking on your nachos today?