National Pizza Day 2024: From Domino's to Pizza Hut, here are top offers in US

Gather around lovers of cheese and toppings, it's National Pizza Day! Though unofficial, this popular holiday is celebrated on February 9 in honour of the beloved food item, pizzas. To mark the holiday, many restaurants in the United States, like Domino's and Pizza Hut, are offering special discounts. Here's what you need to know about the National Pizza Day offers and how you can avail them: National Pizza Day 2024: Here are best offers on pizza in US

National Pizza Day special offers

If you are a pizza lover, then this day is extra special for you as your favourite restaurant chains have announced limited-time deals and discounts.

Domino's: Perfect Combo Deal

This ongoing offer by Domino's, which will last up until Super Bowl Sunday, includes two medium one-topping pizzas, 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists, and a two-litre Coke bottle. The Perfect Combo Meal is available at $19.89, and you can use coupon code 1387, per USA Today.

Pizza Hut: Deal Lover's Menu

In this special offer by Pizza Hut, you can order two or more dishes for $7. The options for the Deal Lover's Menu are: Medium single topping pizzas, melts, wings, pasta choices, sides, Roasted Garlic Cheese Sticks, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sticks, Chocolate Donut Bites, other desserts and Pepsi-Cola drinks.

Casey's: 20% off

Starting Friday, February 9, buyers at Casey's can get 20% off large speciality pizzas by using the coupon code DEAL. The offer runs through Sunday, February 11. Up until the Super Bowl Sunday, you can also make the most of the following offers:

Get $3 breadsticks with the promo code STICKS when you buy any large pizza. Buy one, get one half off a large single topping pizza with the code BOGO. Buy any large pizza, get a small speciality for $7 with the code 7DEAL.

Papa John's: Vegas Style Pizza

The famous fast-food chain recently announced the limited-period Vegas Style Pizza offer on its Instagram handle. Papa John's post reads, “Get $tuffed for the game. Enter for a chance to win the Vegas Style Pizza with $58K in the crust. Ingredient$ supplied by @Venmo. Just don’t eat the money. Want extra entries? Get 10 extra entries when you order any Epic Stuffed Crust pizza, 1 extra entry for every @Pepsi product purchased, and get 5 extra entries when you pay with @Venmo. No purchase necessary. 18+, Ends 2/9/24. See Official Rules and link to enter in bio.”