National Pizza Day 2024: From tandoori chicken to margherita; 5 creative and delicious pizza recipes you must try

National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9 in honour of this oven-baked flatbread topped with sauce and cheese. Everyone loves pizza, whether it's a margarita, thin crust, Chicago-style or something else entirely. A whole day, 24 happy and delicious hours, dedicated specifically to this delicious carb that almost everyone can't live without. People all over the world have fallen in love with pizza, from its humble origins as a sauce poured over flatbread to today's more sophisticated versions. Whether you prefer traditional pepperoni or something a little more experimental like pineapple and jalapeno, there's no wrong way to enjoy this cheesy treat! This special day is the perfect excuse to cheat your diet and indulge in these cheesy, veggie-filled delights. (Also read: National Pizza Day 2024: Date, history and significance ) Get ready to celebrate National Pizza Day in style with our curated selection of five irresistible pizza recipes. (Pexels)

Chef Vikram Shokeen, Chef, The Ashok, New Delhi shared with HT Lifestyle five innovative pizza recipes that promise to tantalize your palate and ignite your culinary creativity. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for a pizzalicious adventure!

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

5 Must-Try Creative Pizza Recipes

1. Achari Paneer Tikka, Corn and Capsicum Conizza

Achari Paneer Tikka, Corn and Capsicum Conizza(Chef Vikram Shokeen)

Ingredients:

Half pizza base

.001 kg white pepper powder

.054 kg tomato concasse

10-15 gm mozarella cheese

.002 kg salt

.006 l olive oil

.030 kg achari paneer tikka

.015 kg corn

.010 kg green capsicum

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).

2. Cook the marinated Achari paneer tikka: roast paneer tikka in clay oven, once cooked and colour is achieved, cool it and cut in small dice.

3. Prepare the pizza dough: Roll out the pizza dough on a floured surface into round shape

4. Assemble the pizza: cut 10 inch pizza base in half and roll it to give conical shape, place in a mould and bake for 2-3 min to retain the shape. once done with the help of spoon spread the tomato concasse evenly inside the cone.

5. Sprinkle half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on bottom of the cone. Pour inside small dice of paneer tikka, corn, chopped capsicum and cheese. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese on top.

6. Bake the pizza: Place the pizza in the preheated oven and bake for 5-10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the topping visible on the top is baked and centre melted.

7. Garnish and serve: Once baked, remove the pizza from the oven and garnish with fresh parsley, serve in conical glass, with salsa sauce at the bottom of the glass.

2. Tandoori Chicken Pizza

Tandoori Chicken Pizza(Chef Vikram Shokeen)

Ingredients:

.120 kg pizza base (square shape)

.054 kg makahni gravy

.075 kg mushroom

.175 kg tandoori chicken tikka

10 gm cheese (mozzarella)

6 ltr olives

.001 kg white pepper powder

.050 ml olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).

2. Cook the marinated chicken: Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the marinated chicken pieces and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side until they are cooked through and have a nice char. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Prepare the pizza dough: Roll out the pizza dough on a floured surface into square shape.Place the rolled-out dough on a pizza baking sheet.

4. Assemble the pizza: Spread the makhani sauce evenly over the prepared pizza dough. Sprinkle half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce. Arrange the cooked tandoori chicken tikka pieces, sliced red onion over the cheese. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese on top.

5. Bake the pizza: Place the pizza in the preheated oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly and melted.

6. Garnish and serve: Once baked, remove the pizza from the oven and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

3. Cherry tomato margherita pizza

Cherry tomato margherita pizza(Chef Vikram Shokeen)

Ingredients:

.120 kg pizza base (6 inch round)

.054 kg tomato concasse

6-7 basil

7-8 cherry tomatoes

10 gm + 5 gm cheese (mozzarella and parmesan)

6 olives

.001 kg white pepper powder

.002 kg salt

.010 ml olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).

2. Clean and cut cherry tomatoes in half.

3. Prepare the pizza dough: Roll out the pizza dough on a floured surface into round shape. Place the rolled-out dough on a pizza baking sheet.

4. Assemble the pizza: Spread the tomato concasse sauce evenly over the prepared pizza dough. Sprinkle half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce. Arrange cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, basil leaves over the cheese. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese on top.

5. Bake the pizza: Place the pizza in the preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly and melted.

6. Garnish and serve: Once baked, remove the pizza from the oven and drizzle olive oil.

4. Malai soya chap pizza

Malai soya chap pizza(Chef Vikram Shokeen)

Ingredients:

.80 kg pizza base (one large triangle)

4-5 soya chap

.054 kg tomato concasse

6-7 basil

1 tomatoes

10-15 gm cheese (mozzarella)

6 olives

.001 kg white pepper powder

.002 kg salt

.010 ml olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).

2. Clean and cut cherry tomatoes in half.

3. Prepare the pizza dough: Roll out the pizza dough on a floured surface into triangle shape. Place the rolled-out dough on a pizza baking sheet.

4. Assemble the pizza: Spread the tomato concasse sauce evenly over the prepared pizza dough.

5. Cook the marinated Soya Chap: roast soya chap in clay oven, once cooked and colour is achieved, cool it and cut in small pieces.

6. Sprinkle half of the shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce. Add toping of soya chap , tomato and basil. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese on top.

7. Bake the pizza: Place the pizza in the preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly and melted.

8. Garnish and serve: Once baked, remove the pizza from the oven and drizzle olive oil.

5. Cheesy bread pizza

Cheesy bread pizza(Chef Vikram Shokeen)

Ingredients:

01 no jumbo bread slice

.060 kg processed cheese

.010 kg tomato

.010 kg capsicum green

01 nos eggs

.002 btl capsicum sauce

.001 kg white pepper powder

.002 kg salt

.020 kg Chinese cabbage

.005 kg capsicum green

.005 kg capsicum yellow

.005 kg capsicum red

.005 kg carrot english

Method:

1. Preheat the salamander to 150°C.

2. Take slice of bread and apply butter and toast on one side.

3. Prepare the mixture: In a bowl add all ingredients together and mix to form a paste.

4. On the toasted side of bread apply the mixture evenly and bake for 5-7 min in salamander.

5. When the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly and melted, remove from the salamander, and cut into 4 equal squares.

6. Garnish and serve: serve with nachos and ketchup.