National Pizza Day 2024: Pizza is one of the most-loved dishes all over the world and for all the right reasons. A flatbread with cheese and sauce with toppings of choice – be it meat such as chicken or beef, or vegetables, pizza has smoothly gone on from being an unknown dish before World War II to being the star of the room. It is almost impossible to find someone who dislikes pizza, and we can totally understand why. Pizzas have surprises with every bite of it. It is also a dish that has been experimented with in various countries and cultures, and each of them somehow turn out to be great as before. National Pizza Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Shutterstock)

National Pizza Day is celebrated to observe a day of eating pizzas non-stop and finding new reasons of ordering pizza with friends and family to relish, at home. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here's all that you need to know.

Date:

Every year, February 9 is observed as National Pizza Day. This year, the special day falls on a Friday.

History:

Flatbreads with toppings were a popular dish consumed by Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks. However, pizza originated in southwestern Italy’s Campania region, home to Naples. It is believed that in 1889, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples and soon got bored of their steady French diet. Hence, they asked for an assortment of pizza from the city’s Pizzeria Brandi. Queen Margherita enjoyed mozzarella, a pie with soft white cheese, red tomatoes and green basil. Since then, pizza with this particular combination of toppings is referred to as Margherita pizza.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate this day is by watching a variety of recipes of how to make pizzas at home, and then surprising your family and friends by making your version of the most-loved flatbread with toppings. This day is also an excuse to catch up with old friends over pizza and share some good times together.