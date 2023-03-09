Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Pizzas in 20 minutes: Domino's launches new service in Bengaluru

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 09, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Jubilant Food Works, the parent company that operates Dominos said that over 170 Domino’s outlets in Bengaluru will now deliver the pizza within 20 minutes from the time of ordering

The Pizza brand, Domino’s on Monday launched their 20-minute Pizza delivery service in Bengaluru and called it a game changer in the city that is infamous for its traffic snarls. The company was known for delivering pizzas in the span of 30 minutes earlier.

Pizzas in 20 minutes: Domino's launches new service in Bengaluru(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
In an announcement, Jubilant Food Works, the parent company that operates Dominos said that over 170 Domino’s outlets in Bengaluru will now deliver the pizza within 20 minutes from the time of ordering. “At Domino’s, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we can give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before,” said a statement.

Earlier, when food delivery aggregators launched faster delivery services in the cities, the companies were called out on social media for taking the riders' safety for granted. The pizza company also clarified that they won’t be compromising on the quality of food and even the rider’s safety. “The efforts have spawned a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of food or the safety of its delivery riders,” added the company.

Last year, Domino’s also revealed its plan to increase the number of outlets outside the USA, including India.

Thursday, March 09, 2023
