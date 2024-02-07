This Valentine's Day, Pizza Hut will help you end your relationship with a ‘goodbye Pie’

As Valentine's Day is inching closer, Pizza Hut is giving you a chance to mark the day in an unusual way. This year, the company will give you a chance to break up with your partner by sending them a 'goodbye pie'. On their website, the company wrote, "Breakups are awkward. We can help. Send a free Hot Honey Goodbye Pie from now through Valentine’s Day, and the delivery driver will deliver the bad news in the best way." Snapshot of the 'goodbye pie' rolled out by Pizza Hut.

They also took to X and shared about the pie. Pizza Hut wrote, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. You kept calling them 'bro,' so they sent us to break up with you." Alongside, they also shared an image of the 'goodbye pie'. The box comes with an illustration of a broken pizza heart and a place to write the recipient's name. (Also Read: Thinking of a breakup ahead of Valentine's Day? This cookie company has a sweet way for it)

This post was shared on February 6. Since being shared, it has gained more than 16,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several people praised this idea of breaking-up. (Also Read: 'Scrap your ex': Valentine's Day offer by a car company will give you the ultimate 'car-tharsis')

An individual wrote, “If you’re going to dump me, at least do it via pizza.”

A second added, “Is this real? OMG, please tell me this is real.”

A third posted, “Awesome idea.”

“Not a single person will know what this tastes like. They will all get thrown at the door right after the pizza guy leaves! Lol,” commented a fourth.

