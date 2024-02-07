 Pizza Hut rolls out 'goodbye pie' for Valentine's Day breakups | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / This Valentine's Day, Pizza Hut will help you end your relationship with a ‘goodbye Pie’

This Valentine's Day, Pizza Hut will help you end your relationship with a ‘goodbye Pie’

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 07, 2024 09:50 PM IST

Pizza Hut launched ‘goodbye pie’ to help you breakup ahead of Valentine's Day. The company's idea was loved by many people.

As Valentine's Day is inching closer, Pizza Hut is giving you a chance to mark the day in an unusual way. This year, the company will give you a chance to break up with your partner by sending them a 'goodbye pie'. On their website, the company wrote, "Breakups are awkward. We can help. Send a free Hot Honey Goodbye Pie from now through Valentine’s Day, and the delivery driver will deliver the bad news in the best way."

Snapshot of the 'goodbye pie' rolled out by Pizza Hut.
Snapshot of the 'goodbye pie' rolled out by Pizza Hut.

They also took to X and shared about the pie. Pizza Hut wrote, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. You kept calling them 'bro,' so they sent us to break up with you." Alongside, they also shared an image of the 'goodbye pie'. The box comes with an illustration of a broken pizza heart and a place to write the recipient's name. (Also Read: Thinking of a breakup ahead of Valentine's Day? This cookie company has a sweet way for it)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 6. Since being shared, it has gained more than 16,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several people praised this idea of breaking-up. (Also Read: 'Scrap your ex': Valentine's Day offer by a car company will give you the ultimate 'car-tharsis')

Check out how people reacted to this 'goodbye pie':

An individual wrote, “If you’re going to dump me, at least do it via pizza.”

A second added, “Is this real? OMG, please tell me this is real.”

A third posted, “Awesome idea.”

“Not a single person will know what this tastes like. They will all get thrown at the door right after the pizza guy leaves! Lol,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On