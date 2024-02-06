'Scrap your ex': Valentine's Day offer by a car company will give you the ultimate 'car-tharsis'

For Valentine's Day, a British car scrapping company is giving ex lovers the option to send their former partners to the ‘trash’. Before their customers send their cars to the junkyard, their vehicles will be renamed after their ex-partners and then be scrapped. This Valentine's Day, you can 'scrap' your ex.

The company on its website said, "At Scrap Car Comparison we work with hundreds of scrap yards up and down the country, and scrap thousands of vehicles every year – so this year, we wanted to put the vehicles heading to the scrap heap to particularly good use."

They also added, "What better way to let go of the past, and indulge in some proper ‘car-tharsis’ by naming an old banger about to hit the scrap heap after your ex-partner, and waving their namesake car out of your life for good?" (Also Read: Animal shelter surprises netizens with 'neuter your ex' programme for Valentine's Day. Here's what they mean)

To get your ex 'scrapped' all you have to do is fill out an online form with your details and an explanation for why your specific ex-lover should go to junk. Every vehicle scrapped during the campaign will have the name of a selected former lover inscribed on the chassis. (Also Read: Thinking of a breakup ahead of Valentine's Day? This cookie company has a sweet way for it)

David Kottaun, operations manager for Scrap Car Comparison told UPI, "Unfortunately, all of us will likely have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and we realize how hard it can be to get over and move on. We hope by providing this unique form of closure, symbolically scrapping an ex will help people to leave their heartbreak behind for good,"