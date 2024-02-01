Animal shelter surprises netizens with 'neuter your ex' programme for Valentine's Day. Here's what they mean

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and an animal shelter has come up with an unusual way to celebrate the occasion. They have launched a programme called ‘Neuter Your Ex For Valentine’s Day’. No, they don't mean it in the literal sense! Under the programme, the shelter is looking to collect donations to spay or neuter feral cats, offering patrons a chance to name the cats as their former partners. The image is shared by an animal shelter about their ‘Neuter Your Ex For Valentine’s Day’ programme. (Instagram/@homewardboundnj)

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption took to Instagram to share a post announcing about the special programme. “Neuter Your Ex For Valentine’s Day! That’s right, for just $50 Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will name a feral cat after your ex. The cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of our trap-neuter-return (TNR) program,” the shelter wrote.

“TNR is a vital component of feral cat population control as it breaks the breeding cycle and stops the birth of unwanted cats in our community. Your donation ensures we can offer spay/neuter surgery at a reduced cost for community cats and their caregivers in need,” they added.

The shelter informed people that they can send $50 and the name of their ex - only nickname or first name - via various payment platforms for this special Valentine's Day programme.

Take a look at this post involving Valentine’s Day:

Since being shared, the post has gained lots of reactions and comments on Instagram.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Whoever came up with this needs a raise,” praised an Instagram user. “How much to neuter one and put it up for adoption with the name published on your website? Asking for a friend,” asked another. To which, the shelter replied, “Some of the cats will be featured on our social media”.

A third added, “This is great”. A fourth joined, “I’m audibly belly laughing at my phone rn. This is amazing”, A sixth wrote, “Take my money”.