This Valentine's Day, US zoo will let you name cockroach, rat, or veggie after your ‘not-so-special’ someone

Valentine’s Day 2024: A zoo in the US is offering people a chance to vent their feelings towards their ‘not-so-special’ someone in an unusual way for Valentine’s Day. San Antonio Zoo has launched the ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ fundraiser in which they are inviting people to ‘be part of the global sensation’ to ‘ex-terminate’ their past and support a ‘noble cause’. The image is shared by a US zoo about an event where people can name a cockroach after an ex. (Instagram/@sanantoniozoo)

According to the official website of the zoo, a person can, “Symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie’ after their ‘ex or not-so-special someone’. They also added, ‘San Antonio Zoo will help squash your past, a true heartbreak healer, by feeding your selection to an animal resident.’

The zoo stated that patrons can make $5.00, $10.00, or $25.00 donation. After which, they will receive a ‘digital downloadable Valentine’s Day Card’ in support of the fundraiser. In the confirmation email, they will also receive a link where they can submit the first name of their ‘not-so-special’ someone.

The money raised in this event will be used by the zoo in their mission to ‘secure a future for wildlife’.

The zoo will feed pre-frozen rodents, live cockroaches, or fresh veggies to the resident animals on Valentine’s Day. For veggies, people can choose between cabbage, romaine lettuce, and other leafy greens.