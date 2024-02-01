Thinking of a breakup ahead of Valentine's Day? This cookie company has a sweet way for it

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and this time, a cookie company has an unusual offer. Rather than celebrating love, they're presenting an unconventional opportunity: the chance to part ways, that too in a sweet and novel manner. Cookie box that comes with a breakup message.

US-based company Insomnia Cookies announced the release of custom cookie delivery boxes that can be sent with a specialised breakup message. Yes, you read that right. As per Fox Business, options for the message include, 'It’s not me, it’s you,' 'You’re sweet, but not my taste,' 'Have the hots for your roommate,' and 'We’re done. Have a nice life.' (Also Read: This Valentine's Day, US zoo will let you name cockroach, rat, or veggie after your ‘not-so-special’ someone)

Insomnia Cookies also took to Instagram and shared a picture of this breakup cookie box. The company, in the caption of the post, wrote, "Even cookies understand the need for a clean break. Enjoy the bittersweet taste of moving on while our cookies convey the timeless message: ‘It’s not me - it’s you.’ because sometimes, crumbs are all that’s left."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 31. Since being shared, it has gained close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were amused with this cookie box. (Also Read: Animal shelter surprises netizens with 'neuter your ex' programme for Valentine's Day. Here's what they mean)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Getting this as a genuine breakup gift is insane."

A second commented, "I’d not even be mad."

"Hahah this is so funny. Imagine sending it to your partner on Valentine’s Day, and then there is a breakup message. Ouch," said a third.

What are your thoughts on this?