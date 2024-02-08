 Hollywood stars and their love for pizzas! - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Hollywood stars and their love for pizzas!

Hollywood stars and their love for pizzas!

By Ismat Tahseen
Feb 08, 2024 05:52 PM IST

From eating it on the red carpet to having one named after them, on World Pizza Day, here's looking at why this flatbread has such a universal appeal

You can never have enough of pizza! Take a cue from Hollywood, to reinforce that thought. Remember when actor Jennifer Lawrence ate a slice of pizza during the 2014 Oscar Awards in her chic Oscar de la Renta ball gown and fans loved that?

Actor Jennifer Lawrence ate a slice of pizza during the 2014 Oscar Awards
Nick Jonas feeds wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas a slice of pizza on the balcony before they hit the red carpet in Cannes(Instagram)
Or when in 2019, singer Nick Jonas fed wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas a slice on the balcony before they hit the red carpet in Cannes?

Singer Miley Cyrus and model Bella Hadid were also spotted tucking into it post their red carpet and Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland even helped herself to a large slice on the red carpet... during an interview!

Avril Lavigne pizza, anyone?

Fame has definitely touched this round flatbread! Did you know that Margherita pizza was named after Queen Margherita of Savoy and ex-NBA star Shaquille O'Neil created a Shaq-a-Roni Pizza for the restaurant chain Papa John's. And a restaurant in Napanee, Avril Lavigne's hometown has named a pizza after her. It's said to have the singer's favourite toppings of pepperoni, olives and mushrooms on it!

