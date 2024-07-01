Domino’s Pizza UK became the latest to join the ‘Hawk Tuah’ trend, but X users are not pleased. “it's Two For (Hawk) Tuahsday,” the company wrote in a post, referencing the viral Hawk Tuah girl and her comments, which have taken the internet by storm. Domino's Pizza UK's viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ post makes netizens ‘cringe’: ‘Not the best advertisement for food’ (Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg - representational image)(Bloomberg)

The Hawk Tuah girl, whose real name is Hailey Welch, went viral after being featured in a man-on-the-street interview from creators Tim & Dee TV. She was asked in the video, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Her response, which made her go viral, was, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

‘Not the best advertisement for food’

However, some social media users found Domino’s’ post inappropriate. In the comment section, one user wrote, “Oh nothing just a well respected pizza business in the UK referring to when a woman spits on a co** during sex. Totally acceptable behaviour. Inb4 the broccoli head zoomers with noodle arms and a skin tone paler than the dulux dog tell me it's 'Just a joke bro, chill',” one user wrote. “this is getting out of hand yall,” one user said, while another wrote, “You guys shouldn’t be joking with hawk tuah lmao. Avoiding Domino’s for some time…”

“I’ll take my pizza without the hawk tuah thanks,” one user said, while another wrote, “Not the best advertisement for food btw.” “Cringe,” one user commented. “Pack your bags people, Domino's ruined the meme,” one user said, while another wrote, “Wtf dominoes”.

Very little is known about Welch, the Hawk Tuah girl, but what we do know is that her sudden fame led to her teaming up with a local Tennessee business, Fathead Threads, to sell Hawk Tuah merch. The business is run by Jason Poteete, who claimed he has “known Welch for years” and reached out to her after she went viral. “Of course she hasn’t gotten a dime from the first viral video that went out,” Poteete told the Rolling Stone. "Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.”