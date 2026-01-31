US government shutdown alert: What happens to your Social Security payments in February

The US government entered a partial shutdown on January 31 after Congress failed to reach a funding agreement for several federal agencies before the deadline, raising concerns about how the impasse could affect key benefit programs, including Social Security. Some services, such as benefit verifications, processing overpayments, IT upgrades, and staff training, could be delayed. (REUTERS)

However, Social Security payments in February will continue uninterrupted, according to the Social Security Administration and multiple expert analyses cited by CNN, Fox Business and AARP.

Social Security checks will continue despite shutdown Social Security benefits — including retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — are classified as mandatory spending, meaning they are funded separately from the annual budget process that triggers shutdowns.

“In the event of a lapse in appropriation, SSA will follow the contingency plan for continued activities,” the agency told CNN, adding that beneficiaries would continue receiving their payments even during a shutdown.

AARP noted that Social Security draws from dedicated trust funds and payroll tax revenues approved by Congress in prior years, insulating monthly checks from budget stalemates.

February SSI payments may arrive early, but not because of shutdown Some beneficiaries may notice February SSI payments arriving earlier than usual, but the timing has nothing to do with the shutdown, Fox Business reported.

Because February 1 falls on a Sunday, SSI payments will be issued on January 30, in line with SSA rules that require benefits to be paid on the last business day when the first of the month lands on a weekend or holiday, according to Fox Business.

SSA services could face disruptions While benefit payments are protected, SSA operations are not immune to shutdown effects. AARP reported that the agency’s administrative budget is discretionary, making it vulnerable during funding lapses.

Some services, such as benefit verifications, processing overpayments, IT upgrades, and staff training, could be delayed. Most SSA employees would remain on duty without pay to handle essential functions, though about 6,200 could be furloughed, per AARP.

“The good news is that payments go out,” Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president for government affairs, said. “But during a shutdown, the staff at SSA and other agencies won’t get paid.”

CNN reported that the current shutdown is expected to be less disruptive than past impasses, as several agencies were already fully funded, according to Rachel Snyderman, managing director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Lawmakers are also expected to revisit the Senate-backed spending package soon.