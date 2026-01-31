US government enters partial shut down as budget deadline passes, talks stall

The United States government entered a partial shutdown on Saturday after Congress failed to approve a 2026 budget before the midnight funding deadline, triggering a lapse in federal funding. President Donald Trump. US govt shuts down again as budget deadline passes (File photo/AP)

However, lawmakers signalled that the disruption may be short-lived, with the House expected to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed funding deal.

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations driven by Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents. The incident disrupted talks over fresh allocations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to officials familiar with the discussions, cited by AFP news agency.

Also Read | When will US Government shutdown end and what services will be affected? Latest update

With no agreement in place before the deadline, several non-essential government functions are set to pause until lawmakers pass a stopgap or full-year funding measure. Congressional leaders are continuing efforts to secure enough support to pass the Senate-backed deal when the House reconvenes.

It marks the second government shutdown in the past year and comes just 11 weeks after the last funding standoff ended, a 43-day impasse that was the longest shutdown in US history.

The current shutdown is narrower in scope, as several federal departments already have full-year funding in place through the September 30 end of the fiscal year. These include the Department of Agriculture, ensuring food stamp programmes continue without disruption, as well as national parks, veterans’ services and the Justice Department, reported Bloomberg.

However, a White House Office of Management and Budget memo cited by Bloomberg, said a number of key agencies — including the Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Transportation, Health and Human Services, and Labor departments — will still be required to begin formal shutdown procedures during the funding lapse.

An administration official said government operations could resume as early as Monday if the House approves the funding bill early in the day.