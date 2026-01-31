When will US Government shutdown end and what services will be affected? Latest update

The US government could face a brief partial shutdown starting Saturday, but lawmakers say it is likely to end early next week if the House approves a Senate-backed funding plan, according to the BBC and CBS News. President Donald Trump said Republicans and Democrats have reached an agreement on five major spending bills covering agencies including Defense, Health and Human Services, Treasury and the federal court system. (AP)

The Senate has agreed to fund most federal agencies through September while extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for two weeks to allow further negotiations.

The Senate approved the plan late Friday, per local time, but the House must also vote on it. Because House lawmakers are not scheduled to return until Monday, funding for some agencies is expected to lapse at midnight, triggering a short partial shutdown, CBS News reported.

How long could the shutdown last? If the House clears the package early next week, the shutdown would likely be limited to the weekend, with minimal immediate disruption, according to CBS News.

There is little appetite in Washington for a prolonged shutdown like the one that lasted 43 days last year.

Which services will be affected A shutdown would be partial, not full. Many agencies are already funded for the rest of the fiscal year, CNN reported. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP benefits, the U.S. Postal Service, national parks, Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo would continue operating.

Essential federal workers, including air traffic controllers, TSA officers, immigration agents and law enforcement personnel, would remain on duty, though many would work without pay until funding is restored, CNN said.

Air travel could face delays due to staffing strains, CNN reported. Some federal loan processing and administrative services may pause, and hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed or temporarily unpaid.

Negotiators will continue talks on DHS funding during the two-week extension. A House vote early next week would bring the partial shutdown to an end, if approved, CBS News reported.