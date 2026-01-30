Govt shutdown update: What’s in the new DHS bill — explained in 5 points

With a partial US government shutdown looming, the US Senate has reached a short-term agreement to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) while negotiations on federal spending continue. Under the agreement, DHS funding is carved out from the spending package that covers most federal agencies. (AP)

The stopgap measure comes amid ongoing disagreements over immigration enforcement and agency oversight.

Here’s what the DHS funding bill includes, based on reporting by USA Today.

1. DHS gets funding for two weeks only The bill would extend funding for DHS for just two weeks, giving lawmakers limited time to negotiate a longer-term solution, USA Today reported. Senate Democrats pushed for the shortest possible extension to maintain pressure on talks related to immigration enforcement and internal reforms.

2. DHS funding separated from rest of government bills Under the agreement, DHS funding is carved out from the bigger spending package that covers most federal agencies. While the rest of the government would be funded through September, DHS would face a new funding deadline in mid-February, according to USA Today. Lawmakers plan to move ahead with the remaining appropriations to avert an immediate shutdown.

3. No immediate changes to ICE or immigration policy The measure does not include policy changes or restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which operates under DHS. Democrats have sought reforms following the fatal shootings of two Minnesotans by federal agents this month. However, the current bill is limited to funding only, leaving policy negotiations unresolved.

4. Coast Guard and other DHS agencies stay funded The two-week extension ensures uninterrupted funding for all DHS components, including the US Coast Guard. President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, urged bipartisan support for the deal, saying it allows continued investment in the Coast Guard while keeping core homeland security operations running.

5. Bill delays shutdown risk, doesn’t end it The legislation is meant as a temporary fix rather than a resolution. The White House Office of Management and Budget has warned agencies to prepare for a possible funding lapse if talks stall again.

If DHS funding lapses, effects could extend beyond border security. USA Today reported that during the previous shutdown, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) suspended a large portion of its workforce, disrupting tax season operations.