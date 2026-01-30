‘Can do better’: US border czar says ICE to focus on targeted arrests after Minneapolis shooting

Days after the shooting of a 37-year-old in Minneapolis by a federal agent, United States border czar Tom Homan has signalled a shift away from broader street sweeps in the city. “We're not surrendering our mission at all, we're just doing it smarter,” border czar Homan said. (Getty Images via AFP)

Homan, who was newly installed as commander of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, said federal agents would now focus on targeted operations, Reuters reported.

“We can do better,” the border czar said at a press conference, while adding that he would also reduce the 3000-strong ICE force deployed to the city if there was “cooperation” from the state and local leaders.

“We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you're going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city,” Reuters cited Homan as saying. The border czar also revealed that he had held productive meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both of whom have publicly criticised the immigration enforcement surge.

ICE officers told to avoid ‘agitators’, target those with criminal records An internal guidance issued to agents by a high-ranking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official has urged them to avoid unnecessary communication with “agitators”.

The internal directive, reviewed by Reuters, has ordered the federal agents to only target immigrants who have past criminal records.

HT.com has not independently verified the guidance.

The order is a step-back from the earlier tactics of stopping people on the street and demanding documented proof of them being a legal US citizen.

“We're not surrendering our mission at all, we're just doing it smarter,” border czar Homan said. He added that agents would now prioritise those who pose a threat to public safety or national security, Reuters reported. However, the border czar reiterated that the Trump administration still remains committed to deporting all immigrants who it says are residing in the US illegally.