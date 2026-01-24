Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Social Security benefit: Will you get payment of up to $5,181 next week? Check if you are eligible

    The SSA is set to distribute payments to nearly 74 million beneficiaries on January 28, following a 2.8% Cost of Living Adjustment.

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 8:00 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Social Security Administration (SSA) remains committed to providing payments to its nearly 74 million beneficiaries, with Wednesday, January 28, marking the final distribution for January. On this date, numerous citizens will have the opportunity to receive their payments in accordance with the established schedule.

    The SSA is set to distribute payments on January 28 to 74 million beneficiaries, following a 2.8% COLA rise. Payments are scheduled by birth date, and SSI supports low-income individuals (Representative Image: Unsplash)
    The SSA is set to distribute payments on January 28 to 74 million beneficiaries, following a 2.8% COLA rise. Payments are scheduled by birth date, and SSI supports low-income individuals (Representative Image: Unsplash)

    Following the recent 2.8% rise attributed to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), millions of beneficiaries are set to experience an increase in their deposits. Furthermore, this payment cycle is essential for those who depend on these funds to fulfill their basic needs amidst an economic landscape where inflation continues to play a significant role.

    Also Read: 'I know who killed him', Andrew Tate makes shocking claims on Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens

    Who will get Social Security payments on Wednesday, January 28?

    The SSA organizes the distribution of payments based on the beneficiary's date of birth. Next week, payments will be provided to a particular group:

    Eligibility: Beneficiaries whose date of birth is between the 21st and 31st of any month. If your birth date does not fall within the initial range, you will need to wait until the subsequent weeks.

    What are the benefits?: This includes retirees, people receiving disability benefits, and survivors.

    It is crucial to note that if you are receiving benefits based on a family member's work history (such as that of a spouse or parent), the date that determines your payment is the birthday of that family member, not your own.

    Notably, the maximum payment has now reached a historic $5,181 for people with high incomes who postponed their benefits until the age of 70.

    Who are the recipients of January 2026 last payment?

    In contrast to the retirement, SSDI, and survivor benefits programs offered by the SSA, SSI is a program that is entirely based on financial necessity. It is designed for individuals with low income who are either over the age of 65 or have a disability, and it does not necessitate previous contributions to Social Security taxes.

    Dual recipients

    Around 2.5 million Americans benefit from both SSI and one of the retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits provided by the SSA.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Social Security Benefit: Will You Get Payment Of Up To $5,181 Next Week? Check If You Are Eligible
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes