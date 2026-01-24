Social Security benefit: Will you get payment of up to $5,181 next week? Check if you are eligible

The Social Security Administration (SSA) remains committed to providing payments to its nearly 74 million beneficiaries, with Wednesday, January 28, marking the final distribution for January. On this date, numerous citizens will have the opportunity to receive their payments in accordance with the established schedule. The SSA is set to distribute payments on January 28 to 74 million beneficiaries, following a 2.8% COLA rise. Payments are scheduled by birth date, and SSI supports low-income individuals (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Following the recent 2.8% rise attributed to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), millions of beneficiaries are set to experience an increase in their deposits. Furthermore, this payment cycle is essential for those who depend on these funds to fulfill their basic needs amidst an economic landscape where inflation continues to play a significant role.

Who will get Social Security payments on Wednesday, January 28? The SSA organizes the distribution of payments based on the beneficiary's date of birth. Next week, payments will be provided to a particular group:

Eligibility: Beneficiaries whose date of birth is between the 21st and 31st of any month. If your birth date does not fall within the initial range, you will need to wait until the subsequent weeks.

What are the benefits?: This includes retirees, people receiving disability benefits, and survivors.

It is crucial to note that if you are receiving benefits based on a family member's work history (such as that of a spouse or parent), the date that determines your payment is the birthday of that family member, not your own.

Notably, the maximum payment has now reached a historic $5,181 for people with high incomes who postponed their benefits until the age of 70.

Who are the recipients of January 2026 last payment? In contrast to the retirement, SSDI, and survivor benefits programs offered by the SSA, SSI is a program that is entirely based on financial necessity. It is designed for individuals with low income who are either over the age of 65 or have a disability, and it does not necessitate previous contributions to Social Security taxes.