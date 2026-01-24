'I know who killed him', Andrew Tate makes shocking claims on Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has asserted that he knows the identity of the person who orchestrated the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Andrew Tate claims he knows who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk and suggests Candace Owens can speak out due to being labeled irrational. (via REUTERS)

During an interview on Jack Neel's podcast, Tate abruptly dismissed a question regarding a potential connection between Kirk's death and feminism, instead alluding to a much darker and more perilous context.

Andrew Tate speaks about Charlie Kirk's killing, Candace Owens theories “I know who killed him,” Tate stated after a deliberate pause, mentioning that he was “scanning” his words to ensure his safety. The influencer claims that the sole reason American commentator and author, Candace Owens, has been able to publicly speculate about the crime without facing repercussions is due to a tactic of dismissal based on identity.

“Let's talk as professionals here. Sorry for the pause. I'm just scanning what’s going to keep me alive,” he stated “So I know who killed him. And the only person who is overtly giving theories as to who killed him publicly is Candace [Owens].”

Tate contends that “those in charge” permit Owens to speak because they label her as an “hysterical Black woman,” employing bots and paid influencers to undermine her narrative as irrational—even if she were accurately portraying the truth. “If a man in a suit said the same thing, he would be taken seriously and silenced,” he remarked.

