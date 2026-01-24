'I know who killed him', Andrew Tate makes shocking claims on Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has asserted that he knows the identity of the person who orchestrated the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
During an interview on Jack Neel's podcast, Tate abruptly dismissed a question regarding a potential connection between Kirk's death and feminism, instead alluding to a much darker and more perilous context.
Andrew Tate speaks about Charlie Kirk's killing, Candace Owens theories
“I know who killed him,” Tate stated after a deliberate pause, mentioning that he was “scanning” his words to ensure his safety. The influencer claims that the sole reason American commentator and author, Candace Owens, has been able to publicly speculate about the crime without facing repercussions is due to a tactic of dismissal based on identity.
“Let's talk as professionals here. Sorry for the pause. I'm just scanning what’s going to keep me alive,” he stated “So I know who killed him. And the only person who is overtly giving theories as to who killed him publicly is Candace [Owens].”
Tate contends that “those in charge” permit Owens to speak because they label her as an “hysterical Black woman,” employing bots and paid influencers to undermine her narrative as irrational—even if she were accurately portraying the truth. “If a man in a suit said the same thing, he would be taken seriously and silenced,” he remarked.
Andrew Tate gives no specifics
Tate suggested that he is unable to discuss the specifics due to potential consequences.
“If you're a man in a sharp suit... there still is that degree of misogyny in the world where a man is taken a bit more seriously with some things,” he said. “And then if you get it right on the money with a different tone, and they can't really call you crazy... if you don’t give them the second life, if you don’t give them an easy layup, well, then, you pay the price.”
Here's what Candace Owens has said about Charlie Kirk's killing
Owens does not believe that arrested suspect Tyler Robinson is guilty or acted independently.
She attributes the blame to people within Kirk's Turning Point USA foundation. “I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage.”
Tyler Robinson faces charges for the murder of Charlie Kirk in September 2025. He has not yet submitted a plea regarding these charges.
