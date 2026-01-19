Social Security payments: How much can you receive on January 21? Here's what to know

Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive payments this week as the federal program continues its monthly disbursement schedule. With more than 70 million Americans relying on Social Security for critical income, ranging from retirement and disability benefits to survivor assistance, the Social Security Administration staggered payments across the month to manage the volume of beneficiaries. Social Security payments are being sent this week to millions of beneficiaries. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Who is eligible for Social Security payments on January 21? Social Security payments are distributed on a staggered schedule each month, with most beneficiaries receiving their checks based on their birth dates. On Wednesday, January 21, payments are scheduled to be sent to recipients whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th of any month, as reported by Newsweek.

Beneficiaries who do not receive their Social Security payment on the expected date are advised to wait up to three business days before contacting the Social Security Administration, as minor delays can occur in processing or delivery.

How much can beneficiaries get this week? Social Security retirement benefits vary based on several factors, including an individual's lifetime earnings, the age at which benefits are claimed, and the year payments begin, meaning there is no universal maximum benefit. As a result, most recipients receive less than the top possible payout. In December 2025, the average monthly benefit for a retired worker stood at $2,071.30.

The following example assumes that a worker earned teh maximum taxable income each year beginning at the age of 22 and starts collecting benefits in 2026. Under that scenario, claiming Social Security at full retirement age would result in a monthly payment of $4,152.

Filing early at age 62 would lower the benefits to $2,969 per month, while delaying benefits until age 70 would increase the monthly payout to $5,181, as reported by Newsweek.

January also marks the start of Social Security payments for 2026, following the annual cost-of-living adjustment. Benefits across all programs increased by 2.8 percent at the beginning of the month. This change is intended to help recipients keep pace with inflation. According to the Social Security Administration, the adjustment will raise average retirement benefits by roughly $56 per month.