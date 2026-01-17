Social Security benefits: Who gets payment on January 21? Check eligibility and requirements

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will see their funds being credited, signifying the second official payment as part of the distribution of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits, as per the new annual schedule. The Social Security Administration will distribute payments to millions of beneficiaries, with the second payment cycle affected by the 2026 calendar (Representative Image: Unsplash)

The postponement in the initiation of these payments was attributed to the arrangement of the 2026 calendar, since the year commenced on a Thursday, which resulted in the distribution cycles being pushed to the latest feasible dates within the month.

Who is set to receive Social Security payments on Wednesday, January 21? The Social Security Administration (SSA) organizes the distribution of payments based on the beneficiary's date of birth. For this week, the payments are designated for a particular group:

Eligibility: Beneficiaries whose date of birth is between the 11th and 20th of any month.

Types of SSA benefits: This includes retirees, people receiving disability benefits, and survivors.

It is crucial to note that if you are receiving benefits based on a family member's work history (such as that of a spouse or parent), the determining date for your payment is the birthday of that family member, not your own.