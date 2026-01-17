Social Security benefits: Who gets payment on January 21? Check eligibility and requirements
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive their second payment of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits on January 21.
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will see their funds being credited, signifying the second official payment as part of the distribution of retirement, disability, and survivor benefits, as per the new annual schedule.
The postponement in the initiation of these payments was attributed to the arrangement of the 2026 calendar, since the year commenced on a Thursday, which resulted in the distribution cycles being pushed to the latest feasible dates within the month.
Who is set to receive Social Security payments on Wednesday, January 21?
The Social Security Administration (SSA) organizes the distribution of payments based on the beneficiary's date of birth. For this week, the payments are designated for a particular group:
Eligibility: Beneficiaries whose date of birth is between the 11th and 20th of any month.
Types of SSA benefits: This includes retirees, people receiving disability benefits, and survivors.
It is crucial to note that if you are receiving benefits based on a family member's work history (such as that of a spouse or parent), the determining date for your payment is the birthday of that family member, not your own.
Social Security payments: How much payment will you receive?
Based on the official data from the SSA for this year, the typical retiree is projected to receive approximately $2,071 each month, whereas a retired couple can anticipate a total average of $3,208.
The SSA has established new income thresholds.
In conjunction with the rise in payments, the permissible earned income limits will also be adjusted.
For people who have not yet attained full retirement age, the annual limit will increase to $24,480, with a deduction of $1 for every $2 earned beyond this amount.
For those who will reach full retirement age during the year 2026, the limit will be raised to $65,160, with a deduction of $1 for every $3 earned over this figure until the month they reach the designated age.
For those who are already at full retirement age for the entire year, there will be no limit on earnings. Furthermore, the maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise to $184,500.