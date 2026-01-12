Social Security payments: How much will you receive on January 14? Know about new income limits

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are set to rise by 2.8% in 2026, a change that will affect over 75 million Americans directly. This adjustment is a result of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which serves to safeguard the purchasing power of beneficiaries from the effects of inflation. Social Security payments on January 14 (Representative Image: Unsplash)

What amount will Social Security beneficiaries receive? The OASDI (Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance) program will distribute these funds following the implementation of the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which is established at 2.8% for 2026.

While this increase is lower than the inflationary highs seen in prior years, it is more than just a statistic in a press release. It represents tangible financial support that aids in alleviating the ongoing increases in the costs of food, energy, and medicine.

The amounts deposited into bank accounts are indicative of each worker's employment history and personal choices.

According to the official data from the SSA for this year, the average retiree is expected to receive approximately $2,071 monthly, whereas a retired couple can anticipate a combined average of $3,208.

Social Security payment: What is new income limit? The Social Security Administration has established new income thresholds.

In conjunction with the rise in payments, the limits on permissible earned income will also be adjusted.

For people who have not yet attained full retirement age, the annual limit will increase to $24,480, with $1 being deducted for every $2 earned beyond that threshold.

For those who will reach full retirement age during 2026, the limit will rise to $65,160, with $1 deducted for every $3 earned over that amount until the month they reach the designated age.

For those who are already at full retirement age for the entire year, there will be no limit on earnings. Furthermore, the maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise to $184,500.