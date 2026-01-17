Verizon outage compensation: How to claim $20 credit after January 14 outage?

Following the outage, Verizon issued a public apology, adding that it would offer account credits to customers affected by the outage.

The Verizon outage impacted users across various states and significant metropolitan regions, swiftly turning into a trending subject on social media as customers shared their experiences of unexpected service interruptions during work hours, travel, and emergencies. The extent of the disruption prompted immediate inquiries regarding the reliability and accountability of one of the largest wireless carriers in the nation.

Verizon customers across the US faced a massive outage in mobile services on January 14, rendering many unable to make phone calls, send text messages, or utilize mobile data. For several hours, devices displayed “ SOS ” mode, signalling a disconnection from Verizon's main network.

How to claim Verizon outage compensation? The Verizon outage, which persisted for approximately 10 hours, impacted extensive areas of the nation and triggered emergency alerts from numerous major cities.

The disruption was attributed to a software malfunction rather than a cyberattack, stated Verizon. The company mentioned that customers in the Northeast, Southern California, Texas, and certain regions of the Midwest experienced the most significant effects.

“We did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief to those affected, we are giving customers a $20 account credit,” Verizon said.

In the statement, the firm further mentioned that the customers will be notified via text message once the credit becomes available, adding that business clients will be approached directly regarding their credits. “This credit isn't meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it's a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to us.”

FCC reacts to Verizon outage The magnitude and extent of the outage drew the attention of federal regulators. The Federal Communications Commission confirmed that it is examining the situation.

Speaking to Reuters, FCC Chair Brendan Carr said: “We will review the issue and take appropriate action.”