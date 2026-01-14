Verizon outage map: When will iPhone SOS issues be fixed? Company responds

As per Downdetector, more reported locations included: New York City, Kailua-Kona, Forest Grove, Portland, Chicago, Brooklyn, Hilo, Richmond and Virginia Beach.

Verizon responded to user complaints about a massive outage on Wednesday. According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, more than 170,000 users complained about issues.

When will Verizon's outage be fixed? Company responds Verizon responded to complaints on social media. It said engineers ‘are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly’.

Read More: Renee Nicole Good rap sheet: Sister-in-law shuts down claims of criminal history; ‘she didn’t have one'

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience. For further updates, please visit our Check Network Status page,” Verizon Support posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The company, however, did not disclose a cause or timeline for full restoration as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Looks like Verizon service is down for half the country. Definitely not good,” one user complained on social media.

“I pay Verizon $200+ a month for it to have an outage and not work at all ????” a second person asked.

Read More: US suspends visa processing for 75 countries from January 21; who all are affected? Full list here

“Who else has a Verizon outage? I have no service, full SOS in North Carolina,” a third user tweeted.

AT&T, T-Mobile down?

Meanwhile, Downdetector showed several reports for AT&T and T-Mobile. More than 1500 people complained about the former, and there were as many reports about the latter. It is unclear if the outages were related. AT&T and T-Mobile have not officially addressed the situation.