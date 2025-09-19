Who is Brendan Carr? Meet US broadcast regulator, Trump ally behind Jimmy Kimmel’s removal

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr’s move against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, which later resulted in the show’s suspension from ABC, has made him dominate the headlines in the past 24 hours. US President Donald Trump speaks to Brendan Carr, his intended pick for Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024 . (File photo/Reuters)

ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show off the air indefinitely on Wednesday, hours after Brendan Carr condemned the comedian’s comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination as “truly sick.”

His remarks followed Kimmel’s comments last week on Charlie Kirk’s killing at a Utah college campus, the host had said, “Many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The remarks did not sit well with Donald Trump ally Carr, who accused Kimmel of deliberately misleading viewers, saying the comedian implied the assassin was a Trump supporter. On the Benny Johnson podcast Carr told that Disney must act on Kimmel or face further FCC action, calling it a “very serious issue.”

Who is Brendan Carr?

The 46-year-old is a longtime FCC commissioner who was elevated to chairman by President Donald Trump in November. Before that, he served as the agency’s general counsel and was confirmed unanimously by the Senate three times under both Trump and President Joe Biden, according to an Associated Press report.

He previously worked as an attorney at Wiley Rein LLP and clerked on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Carr studied at Georgetown University and The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Until recently, Carr was best known inside the FCC for championing 5G infrastructure and blue-collar communications workers, often appearing on job sites in hard hats and reflective vests.

Now, he has stepped firmly into the political spotlight. By taking on Kimmel, Carr has dominated the news cycle, sparking outrage among celebrities, and prompting Democratic lawmakers to call for his resignation.

A Trump ally with an expansive agenda

Since becoming chairman, Carr has opened investigations into ABC, CBS, and NBC, challenging what he sees as political bias in news programming.

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly. It is time for a change,” Carr said in July, after the FCC approved an $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger.

Carr has also been linked to Project 2025, a conservative Heritage Foundation blueprint for reshaping the federal government under a second Trump administration. While Trump has distanced himself from the project, many of its proposals align with his public statements.

On Thursday, Trump praised Carr’s approach, linking it directly to TV broadcast licensing. “They’re getting a license,” Trump said. “I would think maybe their license should be taken away. It will be up to Brendan Carr. I think Brendan Carr is outstanding. He’s a patriot. He loves our country, and he’s a tough guy. So we’ll have to see.”

Clash with broadcasters

Carr has argued that networks holding FCC licenses must uphold their “obligation to operate in the public interest.”

Talking to Fox News on Wednesday, he said: “Over the years, the FCC walked away from enforcing that public interest obligation. I don’t think we’re better off as a country for it.”

In March, Carr announced an investigation into Walt Disney Co. and ABC over “invidious forms of DEI discrimination.” He also launched separate probes into CBS and NBC.

(With AP/Bloomberg inputs)