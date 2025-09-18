Jimmy Kimmel looking to exit ABC contract? First reaction after show suspension revealed

Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly fuming after ABC decided to pull his show following remarks on Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson. Jimmy Kimmel's news comes months after Stephen Colbert announced his show was coming to an end. (X/@jimmykimmel)

Kimmel, 57, had on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, said Robinson was part of the MAGA base. The 22-year-old Utah native was arrested after Turning Point USA founder Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Meanwhile, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray cited Robinson's mother, saying her son had become “more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented.”

Kimmel is reportedly ‘absolutely f***ing livid’, a producer shared with the Daily Mail, adding that he was meeting with the network. “This is clearly the government overreaching. There’s no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don’t like,” they added.

Will Jimmy Kimmel exit contract?

The source further told Mail that ABC's current decision is the ‘last straw’ for Kimmel, and he's now ‘actively looking’ to break out of his contract with ABC.

“Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show, and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract,” the source told the publication, while another insisted, they'd ‘never seen Kimmel this angry’. Notably, Kimmel has not officially reacted to ABC's decision on his social media handles.

Kimmel's exit comes months after The Late Show host Stephen Colbert announced that his time as the host was nearing an end, and the show itself would be canceled. At the time, Donald Trump had posted that Kimmel would be next. Now, after ABC's announcement, the President on his Truth Social platform said “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”