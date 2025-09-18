Charlie Kirk's killer Tyler Robinson was ‘fearful' of being shot by cops before surrender

Tyler Robinson, 22, the man accused of killing right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University, was reportedly afraid of being shot by the cops and had agreed to turn himself in on the condition of it being peaceful. This combination of pictures, created on September 13, 2025, using handouts released by the Utah Governor's Office, shows the booking photos of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. (AFP)

Just a day after assassinating 31-year-old Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, September 10, Tyler Robinson went to the cops to turn himself in with his parents at the Washington County Sheriff’s office, news agency Associated Press reported, citing sheriff Nate Brooksby.

Also read: ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over 'offensive' remarks about Charlie Kirk’s killing

Tyler Robinson appeared quiet, sombre during surrender

The sheriff, who was only involved in Robinson’s surrender and not the investigation into the assassination, described Robinson as being “fearful” of being shot by the law enforcement officials and said that he also did not want a SWAT team at his home. He also said that the accused appeared quiet and sombre when he came in to surrender, which is in line with how Robinson’s neighbours have described him.

Also read: It's Obama vs Trump's White House on Charlie Kirk killing: ‘And that makes this a dangerous moment’

“He didn’t want a big SWAT team at his parent’s house or his apartment…he was truly fearful about being shot by law enforcement,” the report quoted the sheriff as saying.

Also read: Who is Candace Owens? Right-wing figure draws attention over comments on Charlie Kirk killing

Robinson was charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday, September 16. Other charges also include obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Prosecutors have said that they will seek a death penalty for him. “The decision to seek the death penalty is based on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” the prosecution has said in a court filing. They also presented several incriminating messages and DNA evidence, which, according to them, connects Robinson to the assassination.

The court is now preparing to appoint an attorney for Robinson.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, a close ally of United States President Donald Trump, shook the nation last week.

At the Utah Valley university, where the assassination happened, students returned to the campus for the first time on Wednesday since the incident. They gathered silently around the courtyard where Kirk was shot dead.

(With inputs from AP)