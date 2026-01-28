Millions of Americans will get the final wave of Social Security payments for the month on January 28, 2026. The Wednesday payout targets retirees born between the 21st and 31st of any month. The maximum check hits a record $5,181 for high earners who delayed benefits until age 70. This month, all beneficiaries are witnessing a boost due to the 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), adding an average of $56 to monthly checks to counter inflation. Social Security payment today: Who gets paid on January 28 and why does SSI pay early sometimes? (REUTERS)

Retirement funds follow a birthday-based schedule, but Supplemental Security Income (SSI) follows the calendar. A rare shift takes place on January 30 this year. SSI recipients will receive their February payment two days early as February 1 falls on a Sunday.

For SSI households, this leads to a "double payment” – an advance for February's budget and not a bonus.

Who gets paid on January 28? Nearly 74 million Americans get regular Social Security retirement benefits monthly, including retirees, survivors, and disabled workers. Across the month, payments are staggered in order to prevent system overload and ensure timely deposits.

January payments are issued based on a beneficiary’s date of birth under the standard schedule published by the Social Security Administration. Here’s an elaboration:

Beneficiaries born from the 1st through the 10th received payments on January 14

Beneficiaries born from the 11th through the 20th were paid on January 21

Beneficiaries born from the 21st through the 31st will receive their checks on January 28 The January 28 payment will be given to retirees eligible for the maximum monthly benefit of $5,181. The figure is reserved for high earners who delayed claiming Social Security until age 70, and paid the maximum payroll taxes over their careers.

While direct deposits generally post early in the morning, paper checks could take additional mailing time depending on location.

Why do some recipients receive payments early? SSI operates on a different calendar compared to Social Security retirement benefits. These payments are generally sent on the first day of each month. However, the schedule sees a shift when the date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

In the current case, SSI recipients technically received their January 2026 payment early, on December 31, 2025, since January 1 is a federal holiday. The early deposit often makes it seem like beneficiaries received “extra” money, creating confusion.

Subsequently, no SSI check was issued on January 1, 2026, because of this early January payment. The next SSI payment will be for February instead, and this too will arrive early. The February SSI payment is scheduled for Friday, January 30, as February 1 falls on a Sunday. Therefore, some SSI recipients will get two deposits in January, but each payment actually represents a separate benefit month.