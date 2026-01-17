Social Security reveals ‘significant’ improvements for Americans: Here's what beneficiaries must know

The Social Security Administration is advancing in its efforts to adopt a digital-first approach. Over 70 million Americans depend on Social Security payments every month, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the US population. The Social Security Administration's digital transformation benefits over 70 million Americans. Key improvements include decreased response times, enhanced online access, and a significant reduction in disability claim backlogs, all while facing budget constraints from the Trump administration. (REUTERS)

Almost every employed American contributes to Social Security taxes, with approximately 55 million individuals receiving retirement benefits from the program.

Following the meeting with members of the Social Security Advisory Board on Thursday, Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano underscored that the agency is experiencing quicker response times, increased online accessibility, and significant improvements in minimizing backlogs across its various programs. The meeting focused on the SSA’s technological enhancements, investments in its workforce, and modifications in service delivery.

“The American people are experiencing a Social Security Administration that has been transformed through digital innovation and strategic process engineering,” Bisignano stated in a statement.

Social Security Administration announces key improvements Improvements to the service could ease the lives of Americans who use it. This technological change is happening simultaneously with the Trump administration's cuts to the Social Security Administration, the agency tasked with managing and overseeing the program.

Americans will now have the ability to access their personal Social Security account around the clock, 24/7. Previously, the service was unavailable for 29 hours each week.

Responses to calls saw a surge by sixty-five percent in the financial year 2025, in comparison to the financial year 2024.

The average response time for the National 800 Number has decreased to single-digit figures.

Ninety percent of calls can now be resolved through self-service options or callbacks.

Average wait times for visitors at field offices have dropped by nearly 30 percent from the financial year 2024 to the financial year 2025.

People with appointments wait an average of six minutes for assistance.

There has been a notable reduction in the backlog of disability claims, which has decreased by one-third from a peak of 1.26 million pending claims in June 2024.

Over 3.1 million payments, amounting to $17 billion, were distributed to beneficiaries under the Social Security Fairness Act, with these payments being issued five months ahead of the planned schedule.

“Under President Trump, we are serving more Americans faster than ever before. I look forward to the leadership of the new SSAB Chair and a strong working relationship with the Board,” Bisignano said.