Social Security payments on November 10: Who qualifies, maximum 2026 benefit and 3.6% increase in 2027 explained

Millions of Americans are expected to receive their next Social Security retirement payments on Tuesday, November 10, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Social Security payments in November 2026 and the 3.6% benefit increase announced for 2027. (REUTERS)

The payment date usually depends on a person's date of birth. People born between the 1st and 10th of any month usually receive their Social Security payments on the second Wednesday of every month.

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However, this month's payment will arrive one day earlier than usual. This is because November 11 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday in the US. Therefore, eligible people will receive their payments on November 10 instead, as noted by Newsweek.

The highest possible Social Security retirement payment in 2026 is $5,181 per month. However, not everyone receives this amount. The actual payment depends on how much a person earned during their working years and the age at which they started collecting benefits.

Who will receive Social Security payments on November 10?

Social Security retirement payments are generally distributed according to the recipient's date of birth.

People born between the 1st and 10th of any month are usually paid on the second Wednesday of the month. In November 2026, they will receive their payments on Tuesday, November 10, instead of Wednesday, November 11, because of Veterans Day.

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Other recipients will receive their payments later in November:

November 10: People born between the 1st and 10th.

November 18: People born between the 11th and 20th.

November 25: People born between the 21st and 31st.

There are also some exceptions to this payment schedule. People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 generally receive their payments on the 3rd of every month.

People who receive both Social Security retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also follow a different schedule. They generally receive their Social Security payment on the 3rd and their SSI payment on the 1st of the month. The payment dates are based on the calendar published by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

What is the maximum Social Security retirement benefit in 2026?

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The maximum monthly Social Security retirement benefit in 2026 can reach $5,181. However, the amount depends on the age at which a person starts collecting retirement benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the maximum monthly payments for different retirement ages in 2026 are:

At age 62: Up to $2,969 per month.

At full retirement age: Up to $4,152 per month.

At age 70: Up to $5,181 per month.

These figures show that people who delay claiming their retirement benefits can receive a higher monthly payment. Those who start collecting Social Security at age 62 receive a smaller amount than those who wait until full retirement age or age 70, as noted by Newsweek.

However, receiving the maximum benefit is not common. To qualify for these highest amounts, a worker must have consistently earned at least the maximum taxable earnings limit throughout their working life, starting at around age 22.

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Most Social Security recipients receive less than the maximum amount. According to the SSA's 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) fact sheet, the average monthly retirement benefit for a retired worker was estimated at $2,071 in January 2026.

This was an increase from the earlier average of $2,015 after Social Security benefits received a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment in 2026. The average monthly benefit for disabled workers was estimated at $1,630 in 2026, according to the SSA.

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How is your Social Security retirement benefit calculated?

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The amount a person receives from Social Security mainly depends on their earnings during their working years and the Social Security taxes they paid. In simple terms, people who earn more and pay more into the Social Security system during their careers can generally receive higher retirement benefits, subject to the programme's limits.

According to the SSA, the agency looks at a worker's earnings history to calculate their retirement benefits. It also adjusts older earnings to account for changes in average wages over the years.

The agency uses this earnings record to work out how much a person will receive after retirement. This means that a person's income over their working life plays an important role in deciding their monthly Social Security payment. However, there is a limit on how much income is considered when calculating Social Security benefits, according to Newsweek.

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In 2026, Social Security taxes and benefit calculations apply to annual earnings of up to $184,500. According to the SSA, income above this limit does not increase a person's eventual Social Security retirement benefit.

The age at which a person starts collecting benefits is another important factor. People can generally begin claiming retirement benefits at age 62, but choosing to retire early reduces their monthly payments. On the other hand, people who wait beyond their full retirement age can receive higher monthly benefits. These delayed retirement increases continue until age 70.

Social Security benefits to increase by 3.6% in 2027

Millions of Americans will get more money through their Social Security payments next year. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that benefits will increase by 3.6% in 2027. This increase will help around 76 million people who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

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The SSA expects retired workers to get around $75 more every month on average in 2027. People receiving Social Security will start getting the higher payments in January 2027. However, people receiving SSI will get their increased payments earlier, on December 31, 2026.

The increase in 2027 is higher than the 2.8% increase given in 2026. This yearly increase is called the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). It helps people manage rising prices and the higher cost of everyday items, , as noted by Newsweek.

The SSA decides this increase by looking at changes in the prices of goods and services. It uses a measure called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This measure tracks how prices change over time for things people use and buy.

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The SSA uses these price changes to decide how much Social Security and SSI payments should increase each year. This helps people receiving these benefits manage the rising cost of living.