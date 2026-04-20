Social Security payments: Will you get paid on April 22? Check eligibility and full SSI schedule here

The third and final round of Social Security Administration payments for April is set to be sent out this week, following the usual monthly schedule. Social Security benefits are issued on Wednesdays based on birth dates, with different distribution days for each group (Pixabay)

Who will receive payments this week Beneficiaries whose birth dates fall between the 21st and the end of the month are scheduled to receive their Social Security payments on Wednesday, April 22.

These payments are part of the regular system where benefits are distributed based on birth dates. According to the Social Security Administration, more than 71 million people depend on monthly benefits making payment timing especially important for retirees, individuals with disabilities and low-income recipients. This week’s round of payments follows the regular Wednesday schedule with benefits distributed based on beneficiaries’ birth dates.

Also Read: When will April Social Security payments arrive? Full schedule and key details explained

Here's how Social Security payments are scheduled Social Security benefits, mainly for older or retired individuals are generally issued on Wednesdays.

Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month typically receive payments on the second Wednesday.

Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday.

Those born after the 20th receive payments on the fourth Wednesday.

People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 usually get their payments on the third day of each month, unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

For individuals receiving both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security payments are made on the third day of the month, while SSI payments are sent on the first day.

Also Read: Social Security April 2026: Payment dates, new earnings limits, and key deadlines retirees should know

SSI payment dates for the rest of 2026 Here are the dates for SSI payments for 2026, according to the SSA calendar(check complete schedule here):

Friday, May 1, 2026 (for May 2026)

Monday, June 1, 2026 (for June 2026)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (for July 2026)

Friday, July 31, 2026 (for August 2026)

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 (for September 2026)

Thursday, October 1, 2026 (for October 2026)

Friday, October 30, 2026 (for November 2026)

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 (for December 2026)

Friday, December 31, 2026 (for January 2027) What happens after April 22 payments? After the Social Security payments on April 22, 2026 are completed then the Social Security Administration will move into the May payment cycle. The next Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment is scheduled for May 1, 2026 followed by Social Security payments based on the same birth-date system.

Looking ahead, beneficiaries should keep an eye on any changes caused by weekends or federal holidays. In some cases later in 2026, SSI payments may be sent earlier than usual if the first day of the month falls on a weekend.

Staying updated on payment schedules is important, especially for people who depend on these benefits.