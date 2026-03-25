Social Security April 2026: Payment dates, new earnings limits, and key deadlines retirees should know

April brings a few important Social Security updates that many people might not notice at first. But even small changes this month can affect how retirees handle their money and healthcare. Here are the updates of Social Security payment April 2026: April Social Security payments and deadlines could impact retirees’ income and healthcare (AFP)

The deadline you cannot miss The most important change comes even before April starts.

The Medicare Advantage open enrollment period ends on March 31. This is the last chance for retirees in these plans to switch to a different provider or go back to original Medicare until the next enrollment period later in the year.

For people who have seen their doctors leave, medicines change or costs go up then this deadline is very important. Once it passes, they won’t be able to make changes and may have to stay with a plan that no longer suits their needs for several months.

When is your April Social Security payment arriving? April payments are on the way but the exact date depends on your birth date. Payments follow a staggered Wednesday schedule:

Born between the 1st and 10th then payment will arrive on April 9

Born between the 11th and 20th then payment will arrive on April 15

Born between the 21st and 31st then payment will arrive on April 23 There is one important exception. If you started collecting benefits before May 1997 or if you receive both Social Security and SSI then your payment arrives earlier on April 3.

Also Read: Will Social Security benefits be cut? Funding gap jumps $10.1T

How much should you expect? Your monthly payment should already include the 2.8% cost-of-living increase (COLA) that started in January. For most retired workers, payments are now between $2,015 and $2,071 before Medicare is deducted.

However, this increase is partly reduced because the Medicare Part B premium has gone up to $202.90 per month, from $185 last year.

If your payment amount looks different than expected then it’s a good idea to check it. The Social Security Administration has started using a new system called the National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) which processes claims across the country instead of locally. This can sometimes cause confusion.

You can check your benefit details in your “my Social Security” account or call 800-772-1213 for help.

New earnings rules for 2026 Financial changes tied to Social Security are also taking effect. In 2026, the taxable earnings cap has increased to $184,500. This means higher earners will pay Social Security taxes on more of their income than before.

For retirees who are still working and have not reached full retirement age, the earnings limit has risen to $24,480. If they earn more than this then Social Security will hold back $1 for every $2 earned above the limit.

This rule can be confusing but the withheld money is not lost. Once a person reaches full retirement age, their benefits are recalculated and the amount is returned through higher monthly payments.

For those reaching full retirement age this year, the earnings limit is much higher at $65,160 with a lower rate of withholding. After reaching full retirement age, earnings no longer reduce Social Security benefits.

There are also changes to Supplemental Security Income and Medicare costs. Monthly SSI payments have increased to $994 for individuals and $1,491 for couples. At the same time, Medicare Part B premiums have gone up to $202.90 for most people.