Social Security faces shocking crisis after ex-DOGE employee allegedly took ‘highly sensitive’ records

A whistleblower has raised concerns about a possible data breach at the Social Security Administration after alleging that a former employee improperly accessed sensitive government records. The claims involve a person linked to the Department of Government Efficiency, commonly known as DOGE. Social Security under scrutiny after former DOGE staffer allegedly took data (Unsplash/ representational image)

Allegations trigger federal investigation According to Marca, the former engineer previously worked within the Social Security Administration before leaving to join a private contractor. The whistleblower alleges that the individual told colleagues he had access to highly restricted databases containing personal information on millions of Americans.

The complaint also claims the engineer said he stored some of the information on a thumb drive and planned to take it to his new employer.

The case has prompted an investigation by the agency’s inspector general with additional oversight from the Government Accountability Office. The whistleblower has filed the report anonymously due to fears of retaliation.

A lawyer representing the former employee has denied the accusations, saying his client did not improperly take government data.

Also Read: Stryker hit with global cyberattack by suspected Iranian-backed group, thousands of workers affected at Cork plants

Sensitive databases raise privacy fears The databases mentioned in the allegations include systems known as “Numident” and the “Master Death File.” These records contain highly sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, birth details, citizenship status and parental information for hundreds of millions of Americans, both living and deceased.

Privacy experts say the information stored in these databases is extremely valuable to criminals because Social Security numbers are widely used for financial services, taxes, healthcare records and government benefits.

"These kinds of disclosures are extremely troubling," said security expert Steve Weisman.

"Anyone affected by this is potentially at great risk of identity theft. Social Security numbers are the most critical piece of information when it comes to identity theft."

Also Read: Amazon hacked? Major outage amid Iran tensions raises cyberattack questions; ‘When will it be back up?’

Wider concerns about data access The controversy has raised concerns about how the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is linked to the administration of Donald Trump has handled government data across agencies.

Earlier reports suggested people connected to the program may have accessed Social Security Administration data without some officials knowing. Critics in Congress say giving broad access to federal databases could weaken security and risk exposing personal information.

Officials say there is no confirmed evidence that data was stolen or leaked but investigators are still checking whether any security rules were broken.