Will you get Social Security payment on March 11? Check schedule and eligibility

A significant number of Americans depend on Social Security for income to meet their living costs and essential requirements. Every month, the Social Security Administration distributes payments to the eligible candidates, enabling them to manage various expenses, including food, housing, and medical care. Social Security March payment: Several Americans depend on Social Security for living expenses, receiving monthly payments based on their birth dates. (Pixabay)

Beneficiaries will get their deposits in their bank accounts or prepaid debit cards.

Social Security March Payment schedule The Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue your check for March 2026 on a designated day of the month, which is determined by your birth date.

For instance, if your birthday is between the first and the 10th of the month, you will receive your payments on the second Wednesday of the month. Recipients of social security checks who belong to this group should expect to receive their first check by March 11.

If your birth date falls between the 11th and the 20th of the month, your payments will be delivered on the third Wednesday of the month. Individuals in this category should anticipate receiving their check on March 18.

For those whose birthdays are from the 21st to the 28th, payments are arranged for the fourth Wednesday of the month. If you are in this category, you can expect to receive your payment on March 25.

Who will receive Social Security payments on March 11? According to SSA regulations, the payment is segmented for two particular groups:

Long-term beneficiaries: Those who began receiving their benefits (whether for retirement, survivors or SSDI) before May 1997.

Concurrent beneficiaries: People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at the same time

Which states are offering the highest Social Security benefits? A recent analysis examined the Social Security payments across all states, indicating that certain states offer greater benefits:

Connecticut: $2,196

Delaware: $2,171

Maryland: $2,140

New Jersey: $2,190

New Hampshire: $2,184