Social Security March 2026 checks to arrive early? Check full schedule and amount here

March SSI payments are arriving a little sooner than expected for millions of Americans. March 2026 SSI checks to arrive early (Unsplash)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are usually paid on the first day of each month. But when that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday then the payments are issued early. Because March 1 falls on a Sunday this year, recipients will get their money on February 27, according to the Social Security Administration payment calendar.

This kind of adjustment happens from time to time. For example, February payments were issued on January 30 because February 1 also landed on a Sunday.

Also Read: Major Social Security change coming in March 2026; what retirees need to know

2026 SSI payment schedule Here is the remaining SSI payment schedule for 2026, based on the SSA calendar:

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 (Check for April 2026)

Friday, May 1, 2026 (Check for May 2026)

Monday, June 1, 2026 (Check for June 2026)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (Check for July 2026)

Friday, July 31, 2026 (Check for August 2026)

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 (Check for September 2026)

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 (Check for October 2026)

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 (Check for November 2026)

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 (Check for December 2026)

Friday, Dec. 31, 2026 (Check for January 2027) What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)? Supplemental Security Income, is a federal program managed by the Social Security Administration. It provides monthly payments to people with limited or no income or resources. This includes adults age 65 or older, people who are blind and those with a qualifying disability. Children with qualifying disabilities may also receive SSI benefits.

Adults who earn more than $2,073 per month from work usually do not qualify for SSI. About one-third of SSI recipients also receive regular Social Security benefits.

To check if you qualify for SSI, you can visit the Social Security website. You may also visit a local Social Security office or call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between 8am and 7pm local time on weekdays.

March 2026 schedule: Regular Social Security payments for retirees, survivors and people with disabilities will be sent on Wednesdays in March, based on the recipient’s date of birth.