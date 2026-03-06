3 tips to avoid paying too much tax on Social Security
Retirees can save taxes on their Social Security payments by waiting to apply until age 70 and exploring states with no income taxes for potential savings.
Millions of Americans relying on Social Security for their retirement income are increasingly searching for ways to reduce taxes on Social Security as part of a financial trend this tax season.
According to the IRS, federal rules currently allow up to 85% of Social Security benefits be taxable based on combined income thresholds.
However, retirees can use several legal planning strategies to increase their Social Security income and reduce the bite of taxes.
Additionally, if you wait until you are 70 years old to apply for Social Security, you can receive the maximum benefit; however, if you are careless, you might wind up paying a lot of taxes on that income.
Read more: These 10 states are social security gold mines for retirees
Ways to avoid the tax bite and increase Social Security payments
States that do not tax Social Security
Some states do not tax your Social Security benefits or any other kind of income. If you have the option of moving to another state, you might want to investigate states with no income taxes.
According to Marca, states like Florida, Texas and Tennessee can help you save a significant amount of money in retirement. However, the total tax landscape should be considered, as taxes on IRA withdrawals, pensions, and property taxes might offset the savings.
Social Security application at 70
You can receive the full Social Security payment if you wait until you're 70 years old before applying for your Social Security payments, as per Marca.
There's another advantage to it. You have more time to transfer money into a Roth account. To reduce the tax burden, Marca advises doing this before you begin receiving Social Security.
You will eventually have to take the mandated minimum distributions, and you may be obliged to withdraw far more than you intended.
These distributions are calculated as a percentage, which means that those with substantial holdings may be obliged to withdraw more than $100,000 annually. If you include Social Security, you could end up with extremely high tax rates.
Read more: Social Security recipients may get extra retroactive payments; here's how
Withdraw funds from Roth before Social Security application
While Social Security is an excellent source of income, you should not rely completely on it for your retirement. The cost of living can exceed your Social Security benefit, and most people are aware of this possibility. That is why it is customary to contribute to 401(k) plans, IRAs, and other investment accounts.
Traditional retirement plans, however, have one downside. Withdrawals are considered regular income, and when combined with Social Security, they can put you into a higher tax bracket. As a result, it is Marca suggests withdrawing cash from these accounts or converting them to Roth accounts before enrolling for Social Security.
If you don't need the money right now, you should consider making partial Roth conversions instead of straight withdrawals from the account each year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More