IRS update: When will $8,046 tax refunds be credited? Reasons for possible delay

The Internal Revenue Service has shared an important update for millions of taxpayers who are still waiting for their tax refunds, with payments worth as much as $8,046 at stake. IRS update: What’s happening with $8,046 tax refunds and possible delays? (REUTERS)

The update mainly impacts people who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). The IRS had already warned that refunds for these taxpayers could be delayed because of the PATH Act.

Under this law, the IRS must hold refunds until at least mid-February to help prevent fraud.

“This includes your entire refund, not just the part that’s related to the credit you claimed on your tax return,” said the IRS.

“If you claim the EITC or ACTC, we may need more information from you about your return. If we do, we will send you a letter.”

Because of this rule, many people may not see their refunds until late February or early March. Officials said that those who filed online, chose direct deposit and had no issues with their return should receive their refund by Monday. Still, some payments could take a little longer if banks need extra time to process the deposit.

Taxpayers can track the status of their refund using the IRS “Where’s My Refund” tool.

How much are the credits worth? With 2026 expected to be the largest tax refund season ever, many Americans are waiting for their payments.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

The EITC is a fully refundable federal tax credit for low and moderate income workers.

For the 2025 tax year, the maximum credit is up to $8,046 for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children.

Taxpayers with two children can receive up to $7,152.

Those with one child can get up to $4,328.

People without children can receive up to $649.

Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC)

The ACTC is the refundable part of the Child Tax Credit. It helps taxpayers who have little or no tax liability.

If someone qualifies for the Child Tax Credit and their tax bill drops to $0 before using the full credit then they can receive up to $1,700 per qualifying child as a refund.

To qualify for the ACTC, taxpayers must meet the basic requirements for the Child Tax Credit and have earned income of at least $2,500.

Documents needed to file taxes The IRS is advising taxpayers to wait until they have all necessary documents before filing. These include: