IRS refund update: Waiting for $8046 break on March 2? Here's what to know

The Internal Revenue Service has shared new information for taxpayers who have not yet received their refunds. Many people who claimed certain tax credits have noticed delays, and the agency has now explained why. IRS explains EITC and ACTC delays (AP)

Refund delays for EITC and ACTC filers The update mainly affects taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). Some refunds were placed on hold even as 2026 is described as the “largest tax refund season ever.”

According to NerdWallet, for the 2026 tax season, maximum EITC amounts are listed as $649, $4,328, $7,152 and $8,046. The exact amount depends on a person’s filing status and how many children they have.

Also Read: Social Security March 2026 checks to arrive early? Check full schedule and amount here

When will refunds arrive? Officials said that taxpayers who have claimed the EITC or ACTC, filed their return online, selected direct deposit and had no problems with their return should receive their refund by Monday.

The reason for the delay is that the IRS must legally hold EITC and ACTC refunds until mid-February to check for possible mistakes or fraud.

“This includes your entire refund, not just the part that’s related to the credit you claimed on your tax return,” the agency said.

“If you claim the EITC or ACTC, we may need more information from you about your return,” the IRS said.

“If we do, we will send you a letter", they added.

Some people may get their refund before Monday. However, the IRS noted that banks may take extra time to process direct deposits as many financial institutions do not handle payments on weekends.