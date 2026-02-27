IRS tax refund 2026: Why some refunds will get delayed under PATH Act; check February schedule

Tax season is moving fast but millions of Americans are still waiting for their 2026 tax refund. The IRS began accepting 2025 tax year returns on January 26. For most people who filed electronically and chose direct deposit then their refunds are expected within 21 days of the IRS accepting the return. IRS Tax refund 2026 (Getty Images via AFP)

Many early filers are now in their expected payment window. However, taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) are experiencing delays due to the PATH Act. Under this federal law, the IRS must hold these refunds until at least mid-February, regardless of how early the return was submitted.

The IRS has confirmed that most refunds connected to EITC and ACTC claims should reach bank accounts or debit cards by March 2, 2026 as long as the return is error free and uses direct deposit. The average refund for 2026 is expected to be around $4000 making the timing especially important for many households.

When did the IRS start sending refunds? The 2026 tax season opened on January 26, 2026. That was the first day the Internal Revenue Service began accepting electronic returns.

Taxpayers who filed during the first week and chose direct deposit started receiving payments as early as February 6, 2026. The IRS states that most refunds are processed within 21 days if the return is accurate, filed electronically and does not trigger any review.

The process takes longer for those waiting on paper checks. The first mailed refund checks were sent around February 13, 2026. Delivery times depend on postal service conditions and location.

Additionally, the federal filing deadline remains April 15, 2026. Filing early continues to be the best way to receive a refund faster.

Important dates of IRS February 2026 refund January 26, 2026- Tax season opened

February 6, 2026- First direct deposit refunds issued

February 13, 2026- Paper checks began mailing

February 27, 2026- PATH Act refunds scheduled to begin release

April 15, 2026- Federal filing deadline While many early filers have already received their money, taxpayers affected by the PATH Act must wait until the final week of February due to anti-fraud rules.

Why some refunds are delayed Some refunds are delayed because of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act. This law stops the IRS from sending out refunds that include the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit before the mid February.

Even if you filed in January, the IRS must hold the full refund until after February 15. Most of these refunds are expected to reach bank accounts starting February 27, 2026.

The delay is meant to prevent fraud and identity theft as these credits have often been linked to improper claims in the past.

Who gets paid in February and what if you miss the deadline? Most taxpayers will receive their refund in February if they filed electronically after January 26, chose direct deposit, did not claim EITC or ACTC and submitted an accurate return with no review issues.

The filing deadline is April 15, 2026. Taxpayers can request an extension until October 15 but this does not extend the time to pay. Anyone who owes taxes must still pay by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest. Late filers may face refund delays stretching into late summer or even November 2026 depending on processing volumes.