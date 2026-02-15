IRS refund 2026: Who qualifies for $1,700 EITC payment? Here's how to claim it

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reminded the taxpayers to file their returns before the official deadline. Those people who qualify could also receive a tax refund of up to $1700 in the coming days, starting from February. Qualified taxpayers may receive up to $1,700 through EITC and CTC (REUTERS)

According to Marca, the refund amount is meant for people who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). However, even if they have already filed their return, they will not receive their refunds until mid-February.

Who will receive the $1,700 refund? The refund mainly applies to low and moderate income workers and families who qualify for the CTC and the Earned Income Tax Credit EITC. In the case of the EITC, the amount can reach up to $1,700 per qualifying child.

For taxpayers who filed electronically and selected direct deposit, the money is usually reflected in their bank accounts between the end of February and the first days of March. Those who file paper returns may have to wait several more weeks for processing.

To qualify, individuals must have earned income within the limits set by the IRS, have a valid Social Security number, and file a federal return for the 2026 tax season. Children must also meet the age, relationship, and residency requirements.

How to request a refund Step 1: File your federal tax return using the correct form and properly claim any tax credits you qualify for.

Step 2: If claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) with children, complete the required schedule with your family information.

Step 3: File electronically and choose direct deposit, as this is the fastest and safest way to receive your refund.

Step 4: Carefully review your personal details, reported income, and bank information to avoid delays caused by errors.

Step 5: Track your refund status using the IRS’s official refund lookup tool, which is updated daily during tax season.

EITC income limits (2025) No qualifying children- Maximum AGI: $19,104 (Single, Head of Household, Married Filing Separately, or Widowed) and $26,214 (Married Filing Jointly). ($649 max EITC credit)

One qualifying child- Maximum AGI: $50,434 (Single, Head of Household, Married Filing Separately, or Widowed) and $57,554 (Married Filing Jointly). ($4,427 max EITC credit)

Two qualifying children- Maximum AGI: $57,310 (Single, Head of Household, Married Filing Separately, or Widowed) and $64,430 (Married Filing Jointly). ($7,316 max EITC credit)

Three or more qualifying children- Maximum AGI: $61,555 (Single, Head of Household, Married Filing Separately, or Widowed) and $68,675 (Married Filing Jointly). ($8,231 max EITC credit)