Social Security March payment schedule: When your checks will arrive this month

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries in the United States are gearing up for their March 2026 payments as the Social Security Administration (SSA) adheres to its monthly benefit distribution calendar. In March 2026, SSA payments are delayed by weekend scheduling. SSI beneficiaries received early payments, while SSDI benefits follow the usual calendar. (Unsplash)

However, this month, the scheduled payment day falls on a weekend. Hence, there has been significant uncertainty among Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries regarding the distribution of the monthly monies.

According to the official SSA schedule, SSI will be issued ahead of the usual date due to the weekend timing, while Social Security Retirement, Disability Insurance (SSDI) and survivor benefits will follow the standard calendar tied to birth dates.

SSA key payment dates for March Due to the fact that March's first day falls on a Sunday this year, the customary dates have been altered, and several recipients have received some payments prior to the formal start of March.

For SSI recipients, the March payment arrived early on Friday, February 27. Under SSA rules, payments normally scheduled on weekends are moved to the previous business day.

For retirement, SSDI and survivor benefits, the SSA follows its long-established schedule based on the beneficiary’s birthday or, in some cases, the timing of when they first became eligible.

Tuesday, March 3: Recipients who filed for benefits before May 1997, or those receiving both Social Security retirement and SSI, will see their checks issued. Wednesday, March 11: Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month receive their payment. Wednesday, March 18: Payment date for those born between the 11th and 20th. Wednesday, March 25: Recipients born between the 21st and 31st.

What to do if you don't see your SSA payment on the scheduled dates? The SSA advises those who do not get their electronic payment on the designated date should get in touch with their bank or financial institution first, noting that it "may be experiencing a delay in posting your payment."

Call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or get in touch with their local Social Security office if you still need to report a late, lost, or stolen Social Security payment. The SSA on its website, "We will review the case and replace it if the payment is due."