Are SSI payments late in February? Here's why early deposit checks could be delayed

Recipients of Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) reported that their early deposit payments did not arrive on their accounts late into Monday, February 23. U.S. Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano. (REUTERS)

SSI checks for March 2026 are expected to arrive on Friday, February 27, as March 1 is a Sunday. Since February 1 also fell on a Sunday, SSI checks for February 2026 were sent out two days in advance in January. However, though SSI checks for March will come on February 27, for recipients claiming the benefits via specific financial instruments, such as Chime, SoFi or the Walmart wallet, usually receive their payments earlier that the scheduled date.

Usually, when payments are disbursed as early deposit due to the first of the month falling on a Sunday, payments start coming into accounts starting Monday. Accordingly, many Americans had been expecting the checks to arrive on Monday, but into late afternoon, many reported that their checks were still pending.

It led many recipients to wonder if the there was a delay in the deposits. Posts and discussions on social media sprung up where concerned beneficiaries enquired on why their checks were purportedly delayed. Here's what to know on the matter.

Are SSI Checks Delayed? The SSI checks have not been delayed for those who have not yet received the deposits in their accounts. Many recipients, in fact, are saying on social media that they have already received they payments as of Monday after, though, many also report that they haven't.

According to reports, a part of the delay was caused by the Social Security Administration (SSA) website facing a glitch on Monday morning. Thousands of users reported issues with accessing their account on the website, on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports.

In any case, the SSI payment schedule for March 2026 states that payments can arrive any time between February 23 and February 26, depending on the bank and the financial instrument used to receive the benefits.

Some reports claimed that the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system, which disburses SSI payments, is facing an issue as it is also processing the tax returns for millions of Americans. However, the SSI has not officially confirmed it, and the details remain unclear.