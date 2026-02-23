Social Security update: Here's why some recipients won’t get checks for 3 months in 2026
The remainder of 2026 has three “glitch” months – March, August and November – for those who receive Social Security. Here's what to know.
The remainder of 2026 has three “glitch” months – March, August and November – for those who receive Social Security. Some 51 million Americans receive Social Security payments each month.
Traditional Social Security payments are paid based on the day the recipient was born. The predictable schedule is such that people born between the first and 10th of the month, regardless of the year, receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month. On the other hand, those born from the 11th – 20th are paid on the third Wednesday. People born between the 21st and the 31st are paid on the fourth Wednesday.
In spite of any shifting calendar, those payments are sent out each month. However, this is not the case for Supplemental Security Income payments, which are generally issued on the first of each month, only except when the calendar forces an early payment.
The ‘glitch’ months
In the “glitch” months – March, August and November – SSI recipients, typically low-income seniors and people with disabilities, will not receive their regular payment, but will instead get two payments in each of the prior months.
This happens in connection to the days of the week and schedules set by the federal government. The Social Security agency does not issue SSI deposits on a weekend or federal holidays.
For instance, since March 1 is a Saturday, the payment will be issued on Friday, February 27. This means there won’t be an actual SSI deposit in March.
August 1 is a Saturday, which would push that payment back to Friday, July 31. Similarly, since November 1 is a Sunday, the payment will be made on Friday, October 30.
SSI payment schedule for 2026
Here’s a look at the complete payment schedule for the remainder of 2026:
- March – No SSI payment, money deposited Feb. 27
- April – SSI on April 1
- May – SSI on May 1
- June – SSI on June 1
- July – SSI on July 1 and then August’s payment on July 31st
- August – No SSI payment
- September – SSI payment on Sept. 1
- October – SSI payment on Oct. 1 then November’s payment on Oct. 30
- November – No SSI payment
- December – SSI payment on Dec. 1 and then Dec. 31 to cover the first payment of January 2027 since Jan. 1 is a federal holiday.
Notably, people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI get their Social Security on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st (except for when the first falls on a weekend or holiday). The Social Security Administration advises those who fail to get their payment on the expected date to allow three extra days before contacting the agency.
