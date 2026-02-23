The remainder of 2026 has three “glitch” months – March, August and November – for those who receive Social Security. Some 51 million Americans receive Social Security payments each month. Social Security update: Here's why some recipients won’t get checks for 3 months in 2026 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Traditional Social Security payments are paid based on the day the recipient was born. The predictable schedule is such that people born between the first and 10th of the month, regardless of the year, receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month. On the other hand, those born from the 11th – 20th are paid on the third Wednesday. People born between the 21st and the 31st are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

Read More | What happens when you claim Social Security at 67? Maximum benefits explained

In spite of any shifting calendar, those payments are sent out each month. However, this is not the case for Supplemental Security Income payments, which are generally issued on the first of each month, only except when the calendar forces an early payment.

The ‘glitch’ months In the “glitch” months – March, August and November – SSI recipients, typically low-income seniors and people with disabilities, will not receive their regular payment, but will instead get two payments in each of the prior months.

This happens in connection to the days of the week and schedules set by the federal government. The Social Security agency does not issue SSI deposits on a weekend or federal holidays.

Read More | US government shutdown alert: What happens to your Social Security payments in February

For instance, since March 1 is a Saturday, the payment will be issued on Friday, February 27. This means there won’t be an actual SSI deposit in March.

August 1 is a Saturday, which would push that payment back to Friday, July 31. Similarly, since November 1 is a Sunday, the payment will be made on Friday, October 30.

SSI payment schedule for 2026 Here’s a look at the complete payment schedule for the remainder of 2026: