Social security Feb 18 payment: Check eligibility rules, schedule and COLA update for today

Over 71 million Americans depend on Social Security benefits every month to cover essential expenses. On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, millions of recipients will receive their next scheduled payment which reflects the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. Feb 18 Social Security: Eligibility, payment dates and new 2.8% COLA (REUTERS (Representational Image) )

The Social Security Administration (SSA) follows a clear payment schedule each month in February 2026. Payments go out to retirees, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients and survivor beneficiaries based on their birth dates and when they first started receiving benefits.

Social Security is the largest federal benefit program in the United States, helping retirees, disabled workers, survivors of deceased workers and low-income seniors. Retirement payments are based on a person’s lifetime earnings and work history. In simple terms, people who earned more over the years usually receive higher monthly payments. Choosing when to claim also matters, starting benefits at age 62 lowers the monthly amount, while waiting until age 70 increases it.

Who is eligible for the February 18, 2026 pay? Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month and who began receiving retirement, SSDI or survivor benefits after May 1997 are scheduled to receive payment on this date.

Retirement benefits begin at age 62 but claiming early permanently reduces monthly payments. Full retirement age ranges between 66 and 67 depending on birth year and delaying benefits beyond full retirement age increases payments.

SSDI requires a qualifying disability and enough work credits. The condition must be severe and expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

SSI is income-based and has strict asset limits. Individuals must meet financial thresholds and be 65 or older, blind or disabled.

Social Security payment schedule February 2026 Your birth date precisely sets your Social Security payment date. For retirees and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients who started benefits after May 1997

Payments are made on Wednesdays and divided into three groups:

Born between the 1st and 10th: Paid on the second Wednesday of the month (February 11, 2026).

Born between the 11th and 20th: Paid on the third Wednesday of the month (February 18, 2026).

Born between the 21st and 31st: Paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month (February 25, 2026).

2026 Social Security Benefits and COLA Increase In 2026, Social Security benefits increased by 2.8% due to the annual cost of living adjustment. This adjustment is tied to inflation data and is meant to help beneficiaries maintain purchasing power as consumer prices rise.

Updated average monthly benefits for February 2026 are:

Retired workers: $2,071

Disabled workers (SSDI): About $1,630

Surviving spouses: Around $1,919

In 2026, the maximum Social Security retirement benefit can be as high as $5,181 per month for high earners who delay claiming until age 70 but most people receive less. Retirement benefits can start at age 62, though claiming early reduces monthly payments. Full retirement age is between 66 and 67 and waiting longer increases benefits.