When will SSDI benefits be paid in July 2025? Dates and other details

In the US, millions of people get monthly money through Social Security (SSA). Because there are so many receiving benefits, the money doesn't go out to everyone on the same day. SSA says the average retired worker got $2,002.39. SSI payments averaged $718.30 and went to 7.4 million people.

The date depends on what kind of benefit you get and when you were born. Whether you get retirement, disability, or SSI, it’s important to know your July 2025 payment schedule, as per Marca report.

If you started getting retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits before May 1997 or if you also get SSI—you’re on a different schedule than others. SSI is a federal program that gives money to people with limited income and resources. It helps seniors over 65 and adults or children with blindness or other disabilities.

SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) is for people who worked and paid into the system but can’t work now because of serious health issues. It’s different from SSI because SSDI is based on your work record, not your current income.

July 2025 Social Security Payments:

• Wednesday, July 9: For people born from the 1st to the 10th

• Wednesday, July 16: For those born from the 11th to the 20th

• Wednesday, July 23: For birthdays from the 21st to the 31st

If you retire at full retirement age (67), the highest monthly payment is $4,018 in 2025. Retiring early at 62 lowers that to $2,831. Waiting until age 70 can raise the monthly benefit to $5,108.

For SSDI in 2025, the average check is about $1,581 a month. But it can be higher or lower depending on your job history and income before disability. The highest SSDI benefit for 2025 is $4,018, but only for those who worked at least 35 years and hit the income cap.

Upcoming changes

About 500,000 people still get Social Security payments by mail. But that’s about to end.

A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump, called “Modernizing Payments to and from the United States Bank Account,” says all federal payments—like Social Security, SSI, SSDI, tax refunds, and provider payments—must go electronic starting October 1, 2025.

SSA reports that so far this month, 493,775 paper checks were sent across all US states and territories. That’s 8.7% of total Social Security payments.